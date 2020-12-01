Museum objects sold by Soviet leadership can only be bought back, says Hermitage chief

ST. PETERSBURG, December 1. /TASS/. The museum exhibits that were lost by Russia in the 20th century as the Soviet government sold many treasures abroad can only be retrieved by buying them back, General Director of St. Petersburg’s State Hermitage Museum Mikhail Piotrovsky said Tuesday.

According to him, there are no legal grounds to demand that the objects be returned from foreign countries.

"The exhibits stored in foreign museums as sold by the Soviet government back in the day were brought here from time to time and were exhibited in the Hermitage. We prepared exhibitions about it, I wrote a few scientific articles about how these sales were conducted. <…> They [Soviet leaders who made the decision to sell the treasures] committed a crime against the Russian culture. Unfortunately, we can barely return anything now. Lawyers conducted checks on the subject, establishing that they were sold legally and it is impossible to take away [the paintings] from Washington’s National Gallery [of Art] as Andrew Mellon had to sell the paintings bought in Russia there. However, maybe we can buy them," Piotrovsky noted.

In the 1920s, Soviet Russia decided to auction the most valuable museum exhibits to foreigners to boost the state coffers. Between 1928 and 1934, 2,880 Hermitage objects were sent to European auctions, of which 59 are internationally acclaimed masterpieces. Famous art collectors Calouste Gulbenkian and Andrew Mellon were the primary buyers. Hermitage representatives earlier said that the museum lost 50,000 objects between the first sales and up until the 1990s.