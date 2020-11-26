Moscow authorities extend self-isolation for risk groups to January 15

MOSCOW, November 26. /TASS/. Moscow’s authorities have extended self-isolation for people over the age of 65 and chronic patients, as well as remote work for companies’ personnel to January 15, Mayor Sergei Sobyanin wrote on his blog on Thursday.

"We have decided to extend restrictions aimed at preventing the coronavirus from spreading, which were set to expire on November 29. Today, I signed a decree saying that Moscow residents over the age of 65 and people with chronic diseases should continue to self-isolate, and companies should make sure that at least 30% of their employees continue to work from home. Besides, the city’s leisure facilities for children will be closed," the mayor said.