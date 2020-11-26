Moscow authorities extend self-isolation for risk groups to January 15

MOSCOW, November 26. /TASS/. Moscow’s authorities have extended self-isolation for people over the age of 65 and chronic patients, as well as remote work for companies’ personnel to January 15, Mayor Sergei Sobyanin wrote on his blog on Thursday.
"We have decided to extend restrictions aimed at preventing the coronavirus from spreading, which were set to expire on November 29. Today, I signed a decree saying that Moscow residents over the age of 65 and people with chronic diseases should continue to self-isolate, and companies should make sure that at least 30% of their employees continue to work from home. Besides, the city’s leisure facilities for children will be closed," the mayor said.
According to Sobyanin, the coronavirus situation remains tense. The number of cases rose by two percent and the number of hospital admissions increased by three percent on November 16-22. However, the growth rates were higher in October. "Growth rates have stabilized but it is too early to say that they are declining," Sobyanin noted. "Experts believe that there is no need to take additional restrictive measures but it would be a hasty decision to remove the existing restrictions," the Moscow mayor emphasized.
Moscow has the highest number of cases nationwide. The city has so far recorded 571,102 coronavirus cases, 428,418 recoveries and 8,530 deaths.