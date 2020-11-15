Russia reports over 22,500 new coronavirus cases

MOSCOW, November 15. /TASS/. Russia’s coronavirus case tally grew by 22,572 in the past day to 1,925,825, the anti-coronavirus crisis center told reporters on Sunday. A day earlier, 22,702 COVID-19 cases were reported, a new high during the pandemic.

The lowest growth rates in the past day were recorded in Dagestan, the Khanty-Mansi Autonomous Region (0.6%), the republics of Mariy El republic, Kalmykia, Tatarstan and the Chukotka Autonomous Region (0.7%).

Moscow reported 6,271 coronavirus cases and another 1,944 coronavirus cases were recorded in St. Petersburg. Another 812 COVID-19 cases were confirmed in the Moscow Region, 412 in the Nizhny Novgorod Region and 358 in Karelia.

Currently, 452,654 people are ill in Russia.

Russia’s coronavirus recoveries grew by 14,456 in the past day to 1,439,985. According to the crisis center, the share of recoveries dropped from 74.9% to 74.8%.

Over the past day, 4,266 patients were discharged in Moscow, 937 in St. Petersburg, 451 in the Moscow Region, 336 in the Sverdlovsk Region and 323 in the Krasnoyarsk Region.

Russia’s coronavirus death toll rose by 352 in the past day to 33,186. The average mortality rate dropped to 1.72% from 1.73% on Saturday.

In the past day, 75 patients died in Moscow, 41 in St. Petersburg, 14 in the Rostov Region, 13 in the Nizhny Novgorod Region and 12 in the Moscow Region.