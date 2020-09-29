Putin says understands people are tired, but COVID-19 is dangerous adversary

NOVO-OGARYOVO, September 29. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin said Tuesday that he understands the people, who are fed up with the coronavirus-related restrictions, but noted that the infection is a dangerous adversary.

"Of course, the masks, the social distancing, the self-isolation, restrictions at workplaces and educational facilities tire people, and I understand them perfectly," the head of state said during a meeting with the Cabinet. "As strange as it may seem, people still do not always feel, understand and therefore believe that we face a dangerous adversary."

Putin noted that "infectious diseases, COVID included, are a quiet, invisible, but very dangerous enemy."

"People often do not feel this, but we know it, and therefore it is our sacred duty - both of the professional community and the heads of all levels of power - to explain the reality to the people, very carefully, tactfully, but patiently and insistently, and to propose the non-cumbersome but absolutely necessary measures and means of protection," the president said.

He recalled that he earlier made a decision to delegate a significant portion of authority on coronavirus prevention to the regions that will be supported from the federal center. "So far, we’ve managed it alright, and, I hope, we will continue to work in the same regime," the president said.

According to the head of state, there is nothing new in Moscow having the highest case count, as it was exactly what happened this spring. "But this means that, aware of this, the regions must be ready for any development," the president concluded.