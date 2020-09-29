2,300 COVID-19 infections detected in Moscow over 24 hours, record high since May 31

MOSCOW, September 29. /TASS/. Some 2,300 new cases of the coronavirus infection have been registered in Moscow in the past 24 hours, which is the highest number since May 31, the anti-coronavirus crisis center told journalists on Tuesday.

The daily growth in Moscow is at 0.8%. A day earlier, 2,217 new infections were detected in the capital.

Having recovered, 1,227 patients were discharged over the past 24 hours. The death toll made 23.

Since the beginning of the pandemic 290,293 cases of the infection were detected with 247,301 recoveries and 5,203 fatalities. Currently 37,789 patients are undergoing treatment in the capital.