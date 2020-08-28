Former Energia space company CEO charged with misappropriation of over $13 million

MOSCOW, August 28. /TASS/. Former CEO of the Energia Rocket and Space Corporation (a Rostec subsidiary) Vladimir Solntsev, as well as a number of other suspects, is charged with misappropriation of over 1 billion rubles ($13,452,307) during shipments of electronic components for the International Space Station’s Science Power Module, Moscow’s Babushkinsky Court announced Friday.

"Suspects Ignatkin [Solntsev’s deputy], Morozov and Stapovich have absconded; an arrest warrant was issued against them," the judge said.

Solntsev, along with the Istok Science and Production Company CEO Alexander Borisov, as well as a number of other former Energia managers have been apprehended earlier Friday over suspicion of fraud. The investigators ask the court to arrest all suspects for 2 months. The criminal proceeding was initiated on August 3.

A source in the law enforcement told TASS earlier that searches were conducted at a number of premises belonging to former Energia managers and an Istok senior official over a case of a major misappropriation during shipments.

On Wednesday, Roscosmos confirmed that an investigation is underway against Solntsev and a number of other Energia managers over cases dating before 2018. Rostec refrained from commenting on the situation. On Thursday, both Rostec and Roscosmos refrained from commenting on apprehension of Solntsev and Borisov.