Russian Vector research center starts phase two of COVID-19 vaccine trials

NOVOSIBIRSK, August 17. /TASS/. The Vector State Research Center of Virology and Biotechnology in Novosibirsk has started the second phase of clinical studies of the vaccine against the novel coronavirus. All participating volunteers are in good health, Head of the Federal Service for Surveillance on Consumer Rights Protection and Human Wellbeing Anna Popova told journalists in Novosibirsk on Monday.
"Yes, of course [phase two has started]. Today clinical trials are held, all volunteers who were specially selected are feeling well. Those injected with the vaccine have no reactions, there are no cases of even slight reddening at the site of injection," she said.
Earlier the sanitary watchdog who runs the Vector center reported that 86 volunteers would receive the vaccine during the second phase of clinical trials.
Russia, like any other country, should have several different vaccines against the novel coronavirus, chief sanitary physician Popova told journalists, answering the question about the difference between the vaccines developed by the Gamaleya institute and by the Vector center.
"It is absolutely certain that in each country, including the Russian Federation, there should be several different vaccines. This is on which we are working today," she said.
On August 11, Russia became the first country worldwide to register a vaccine against the coronavirus which was named Sputnik V. The preparation was developed by the Gamaleya National Research Institute of Epidemiology and Microbiology of the Russian Healthcare Ministry and passed clinical trials in June - July. It is based on a known platform previously used for other vaccines. Head of the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) Kirill Dmitriev stated that Russia had already received requests from 20 countries to supply 1 bln doses of the vaccine.
Meanwhile on July 24, another developer, the Vector center received a permit from Russia’s Healthcare Ministry to conduct clinical trials of its vaccine on volunteers. The first volunteer was inoculated on July 27. Five volunteers aged 18-30 participated in the first stage of clinical trials. The center’s General Director Rinat Maksyutov reported that the production launch of the vaccine is scheduled for November.