Russian Vector research center starts phase two of COVID-19 vaccine trials

NOVOSIBIRSK, August 17. /TASS/. The Vector State Research Center of Virology and Biotechnology in Novosibirsk has started the second phase of clinical studies of the vaccine against the novel coronavirus. All participating volunteers are in good health, Head of the Federal Service for Surveillance on Consumer Rights Protection and Human Wellbeing Anna Popova told journalists in Novosibirsk on Monday.

"Yes, of course [phase two has started]. Today clinical trials are held, all volunteers who were specially selected are feeling well. Those injected with the vaccine have no reactions, there are no cases of even slight reddening at the site of injection," she said. Earlier the sanitary watchdog who runs the Vector center reported that 86 volunteers would receive the vaccine during the second phase of clinical trials.

Russia, like any other country, should have several different vaccines against the novel coronavirus, chief sanitary physician Popova told journalists, answering the question about the difference between the vaccines developed by the Gamaleya institute and by the Vector center.

