Number of COVID-19 tests conducted in Russia surpasses 28 mln

MOSCOW, July, 31. /TASS/. Russian specialists have conducted over 28 mln tests in total for the presence of the coronavirus, the press service of the Federal Service for Surveillance on Consumer Rights Protection and Human Wellbeing reported on Friday.

"In the Russian Federation over 28.1 mln tests for the coronavirus were conducted," the statement said. 303,000 tests were conducted over the past 24 hours.

On July 27, the sanitary watchdog reported that the number of tests conducted in the country had surpassed 27 mln.

According to the agency, to date, 257,813 people remain under medical observation due to the suspected coronavirus infection.