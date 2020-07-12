25 more coronavirus patients die in Moscow in past day

MOSCOW, July12. /TASS/. Twenty-five more coronavirus patients died in Moscow during the past day, with the overall number of fatalities exceeding 4,160, the city’s anti-coronavirus crisis center said on Sunday.

"Twenty-five coronavirus-positive patients diagnosed with pneumonia have died in Moscow," it said, adding the overall number of coronavirus-related deaths in Moscow has reached 4,168.

To date, 727,162 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Russia, with 501,061 patients having recovered from the disease. Earlier, the Russian government set up an Internet hotline to keep the public updated on the coronavirus situation.