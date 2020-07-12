Russia’s coronavirus spread rate remains at 1

MOSCOW, July 12. /TASS/. The coronavirus spread rate remained at 1 in Russia and 0.99 in Moscow on Sunday, according to TASS estimates based on the data of the anti-coronavirus crisis center.

On average, this figure, which shows the speed of the coronavirus spread, has not exceeded 1 since June 15 in Russia and since June 4 in Moscow.

Like on Saturday, the figure was below 1 in six out of 10 most affected Russian regions. Besides Moscow, this is the Moscow Region (0.82), the Voronezh Region (0.89), the Irkutsk Region (0.9), the Khanty-Mansi Autonomous Region (0.96) and the Krasnoyarsk Region (0.99).

This rate was estimated at 1.05 in St. Petersburg and the Nizhny Novgorod Region, 1.09 in the Sverdlovsk Region and 1.02 in the Rostov Region.

The coronavirus spread rate shows the number of people one patient can infect before being isolated. In accordance with the Federal Service for Surveillance on Consumer Rights Protection and Human Wellbeing’s recommendations, the regions with the coronavirus spread rate at 1 or lower can relax restrictions if they meet the conditions regarding free hospital beds and tests.

If the spread rate is 0.8 or less, the region can switch to the second stage of easing restrictions, while the rate at 0.5 or less allows them to move to the third stage.