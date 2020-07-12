Russia reports 6,615 new daily COVID-19 cases

MOSCOW, July 12. /TASS/. Russia’s COVID-19 cases rose by 6,615 in the past day reaching 727,162, the anti-coronavirus crisis center told reporters on Sunday.

According to the crisis center, the daily growth rate in the past six days did not exceed 0.9%.

Some new 679 COVID-19 cases were recorded in Moscow, 293 in St. Petersburg, 286 in the Sverdlovsk Region, 267 in the Khanty-Mansi Autonomous Region and 232 in the Altai Region.

The lowest growth rate in the past day was recorded in the Chukotka Autonomous Region, Moscow, the Moscow Region, North Ossetia, the Kaliningrad Region, the Pskov Region and the Dagestan Republic.

Another 3,615 patients diagnosed with COVID-19 were discharged in the past day, taking the total number of recoveries in Russia to 501,061. The total number of recoveries exceeded 69% of the total case tally in the country.

Some 465 patients were discharged over the past day in Moscow, 322 in the Moscow Region, 239 in the Arkhangelsk Region, 190 in the Khanty-Mansi Autonomous Region and 167 in the Krasnoyarsk Region.

130 patients died from the coronavirus in the past day, bringing the total death toll in the country to 11,335. A day earlier 188 COVID-19 deaths were confirmed. According to the crisis center, the death toll accounts for 1.56% of all those infected in Russia.

In the past day 27 deaths were recorded in Moscow, 20 in St. Petersburg, 8 in the Arkhangelsk Region, 6 in the Moscow and Novgorod Regions.