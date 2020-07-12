Over 164,500 people recover from coronavirus in Moscow

MOSCOW, July 12. /TASS/. Moscow doctors have cured another 465 COVID-19 patients and the total number of recoveries in the city grew to over 164,500, Deputy Moscow Mayor Anastasiya Rakova said on Sunday.

"The number of recoveries in Moscow keeps growing. In the past day, another 465 patients recovered after undergoing treatment. The total number of people who recovered from the infection rose to 164,560," Rakova said.

All patients will remain under medical supervision after being discharged from hospitals and will receive recommendations.

The recovered Moscow citizens have been asked to donate their plasma to treat coronavirus patients. People aged 18 to 55 who have recovered from COVID-19 can become blood plasma donors, provided they don’t have chronic illnesses and test negative for HIV, Hepatitis B and C.