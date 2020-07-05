Russia records over 6,700 COVID-19 cases in the past day - crisis center

MOSCOW, July 5. /TASS/. Some 6,736 new daily coronavirus cases were confirmed in Russia and over the past 10 days the daily growth has been less than 7,000, the anti-coronavirus crisis center reported on Sunday.

According to the crisis center, the total number of COVID-19 cases reached 681,251. Over the past six days the daily growth rate did not exceed 1%.

Some 650 new COVID-19 cases were recorded in Moscow, 287 in the Moscow Region, 275 in St. Petersburg, 272 in the Khanty-Mansi Autonomous Region and 266 in the Sverdlovsk Region.

The lowest daily growth rate in cases was recorded in the Chukotka Autonomous Region, in Moscow, the Moscow Region, North Ossetia, the Jewish Autonomous Region and the Chechen Republic

A total of 220,340 people diagnoses with COVID-19 are currently ill in Russia.