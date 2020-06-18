Watchdog says 309,000 people remain under medical supervision in Russia

49 more coronavirus patients die in Moscow in past day

MOSCOW, June 18. /TASS/. A total of 309,000 people remain under medical supervision in Russia due to being suspected of having contracted the coronavirus, the Russian Federal Service for Surveillance on Consumer Rights Protection and Human Wellbeing reported on Thursday.

"[A total of] 309,000 people remain under medical supervision in Russia," its press service said.

According to the watchdog, about 15.9 million coronavirus tests have been conducted to date, with 311,000 tests made in the past 24 hours.