Russia’s coronavirus case tally rises 30% over past week, recoveries double

MOSCOW, May 17. /TASS/. Russia’s COVID-19 case tally grew 34.4% over the past week against 55.7% in the previous seven days, while the number of recoveries in the country has nearly doubled, according to TASS estimates based on the reports by the anti-coronavirus crisis center.

This week, the number of coronavirus infections rose by 72,064, which is less than during the previous week, when the growth reached 75,001. The average growth rate on May 11-17 was 4.3% per day, while the corresponding figure on May 4-10 was 6.5%.

Over the past week, the crisis center has reported 33,067 recoveries, while 17,667 people were discharged from hospitals in the previous seven days. The average daily growth in infections this week slowed from 11% to 10.2%.

The number of COVID-19 deaths in Russia this week grew 37.4%, while the growth in the previous seven days reached 49.6%.

The average mortality rate in the country has been nearly unchanged for two weeks in a row and stands at 0.91-0.93%.