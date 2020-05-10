Over 240,000 suspected coronavirus patients remain under medical supervision in Russia

MOSCOW, May 10./TASS/. Over 240,000 Russian nationals with suspected coronavirus remain under medical supervision across Russia, the press service of the Russian consumer rights watchdog said on Sunday.

"As many as 243,000 people remain under medical supervision," the Federal Service for Surveillance on Consumer Rights Protection and Human Wellbeing, reported. According to the watchdog, over 5.4 million coronavirus tests have been conducted in the country, with 226,000 - over the past 24 hours.

According to the latest statistics, over four million people have been infected worldwide and more than 275,000 deaths have been reported.

To date, a total of 198,676 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Russia, with 31,916 patients having recovered from the virus. Russia’s latest data indicates 1,827 fatalities nationwide, according to the anti-coronavirus crisis center.

Earlier, the Russian government set up an Internet hotline to keep the public updated on the coronavirus situation.