COVID-19 claims 58 lives in Moscow over 24 hours; city’s total death toll up to 1,068

MOSCOW, May 10. /TASS/. Another 58 patients diagnosed with COVID-19 have died in Moscow over the past 24 hours, the antiviris crisis management center has said.

"In Moscow, 58 patients diagnosed with pneumonia who tested positive for the coronavirus infection have died over the past 24 hours," the center said.

In all, 1,068 patients infected with the novel coronavirus have died to date.

In late December 2019, Chinese officials notified the World Health Organization (WHO) about the outbreak of a previously unknown pneumonia in the city of Wuhan, in central China. Since then, cases of the novel coronavirus - named COVID-19 by the WHO - have been reported in every corner of the globe, including Russia.

On March 11, 2020, the WHO declared the coronavirus outbreak a pandemic. According to the latest statistics, over 4,000,000 people have been infected worldwide and more than 275,000 deaths have been reported.

To date, a total of 198,676 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Russia, with 31,916 patients having recovered from the virus. Russia’s latest data indicates more than 1,800 fatalities nationwide.

Earlier, the Russian government set up an Internet hotline to keep the public updated on the coronavirus situation.