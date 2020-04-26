Putin expected to make new statements on coronavirus situation next week

MOSCOW, April 26. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin is expected to make new statements next week on the prospects of the coronavirus situation in the country, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said in an interview with Moscow. Kremlin. Putin program on Rossiya-1 TV channel.

"I think this week [on April 27-May 3] we will hear new statements of the head of state regarding the assessment of our prospects," Peskov said

The Kremlin spokesman said obviously Russia would ease its anti-coronavirus measures step-by-step. "We can definitely say this," he stressed, noting that these stages would be developed later.

Amid the coronavirus pandemic, Russia has declared the days off until April 30 and various self-isolation measures have been introduced in Russian regions to prevent the infection spread.

To date, a total of 80,949 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Russia, with 6,767 patients having recovered from the virus. Russia’s latest data indicates 747 fatalities nationwide. Earlier, the Russian government set up an Internet hotline to keep the public updated on the coronavirus situation.