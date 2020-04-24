Number of COVID-2019 cases across globe up by over 81,000 in past day

GENEVA, April 21. /TASS/. More than 81,000 confirmed cases of novel coronavirus were registered worldwide on April 24, or by more than 8,000 cases more than on the previous day, the World Health Organization (WHO) said in its daily bulletin on Friday.

As of 11:00 Moscow time on April 24, as many as 2,626,321 novel coronavirus cases and 181,938 coronavirus-associated deaths were registered across the globe. The number of confirmed cases grew by 81,529 in the past 24 hours and the number of fatalities increased by 6,260.

Europe accounts for the majority of confirmed cases and fatalities - 1,284,216 and 116,523 respectively. In the past 24 hours, the number of cases grew by 32,758 and the number of deaths - by 3,187.

The number confirmed COVID-2019 cases in South and North America reached 995,510 and the number of deaths stands at 50,583. In the past 24 hours, the number of cases grew by 38,108 and the number of deaths - by 2,787.

The Asia Pacific region, which includes China, South Korea and Japan, has 149,295 cases and 6,608 fatalities as of April 24.

The biggest number of coronavirus cases were reported from the United States (830,053), Spain (213,024), Italy (189,973), Germany (150,383), the United Kingdom (138,082), France (119,583), Turkey (101,790), Iran (87,026), China (84,311), and Russia (68,622).

A pneumonia outbreak caused by the COVID-19 virus (previously known as 2019-nCoV) was reported in China’s city of Wuhan, a large trade and industrial center with a population of 12 million, in late December 2019. Since then, cases of the new coronavirus have been reported from nearly all parts of the world. On March 11, 2020, the World Health Organization (WHO) declared the coronavirus outbreak a pandemic.