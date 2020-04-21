WHO: number of COVID-2019 cases across globe up by over 83,000 in past day

GENEVA, April 22. /TASS/. More than 83,000 confirmed cases of novel coronavirus were registered worldwide on April 21, or by more than 10,000 cases more than on the previous day, the World Health Organization (WHO) said in its daily bulletin on Tuesday.

As of 11:00 Moscow time on April 21, as many as 2,397,216 novel coronavirus cases and 162,956 coronavirus-associated deaths were registered across the globe. The number of confirmed cases grew by 83,006 in the past 24 hours and the number of fatalities increased by 5,109.

Europe accounts for the majority of confirmed cases and fatalities - 1,187,184 and 106,342 respectively. In the past 24 hours, the number of cases grew by 38,143 and the number of deaths - by 2,756.

The number confirmed COVID-2019 cases in South and North America reached 893,119 and the number of deaths stands at 42,686. In the past 24 hours, the number of cases grew by 34,869 and the number of deaths - by 2,071.

The Asia Pacific region, which includes China, South Korea and Japan, has 134,506 cases and 5,685 fatalities as of April 21.

The biggest number of coronavirus cases were reported from the United States (751,273), Spain (200,210), Italy (181,228), Germany (143,457), the United Kingdom (124,747), France (113,513), Turkey (90,980), China (84,250), Iran (83,505), and Russia (52,763).

A pneumonia outbreak caused by the COVID-19 virus (previously known as 2019-nCoV) was reported in China’s city of Wuhan, a large trade and industrial center with a population of 12 million, in late December 2019. Since then, cases of the new coronavirus have been reported from nearly all parts of the world. On March 11, 2020, the World Health Organization (WHO) declared the coronavirus outbreak a pandemic.