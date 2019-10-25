{{dayPoint.date | date : 'd MMMM yyyy'}}
{{newsPoint.date * 1000 | date : 'HH:mm'}} {{newsPoint.mark}}
{{newsPoint.title}}
{{newsPoint.title+ ' '}}
{{newsPoint.subtitle}}
All news
Affiliate material

Let the young lead the way: What awaits future generations and how to tackle poverty

The issue of yesterday’s adolescents is one of the most important ones for the global development of labour. How can we prevent the rising unemployment among those entering adulthood? A high-level event was held in New York on the sidelines of the United Nations (UN) General Assembly session this autumn. There, the delegates discussed the future of young people who will enter the labour market
© International Labour Organization

According to the Russian Ministry of Labour, the number of unemployed people registered in Russia during the first half of 2019 increased by 18% compared to the same period last year. 3,3 million Russians are classified as unemployed. In other words, these people meet the International Labour Organization (ILO) criteria: they have no occupation which would provide them with income, are looking for a job and are ready to start shortly.

In January 2019, the proportion of young people under the age of 25 among the unemployed made up for 20,4%, of which 14% didn’t have any work experience.

At the beginning of the year, Russia’s Minister of Labour and Social Protection, Maxim Topilin, explained to the Rossiyskaya Gazeta journalists why there were more unemployed young people in the country than unemployed elderly people - 34,3% ages 20 to 29 versus 10,8% over 55. Firstly, young people do not find the salaries they seek. Secondly, they often prefer to have unofficial income, and thirdly, they do not have the skills employers require.

Labour and social experts note that we are now facing a situation in which the job market’s supply may exceed its demand. However, jobs that offer low salaries and require low-qualified personnel are available on the market. The weaker the region’s economy and the more young people there are, the higher the unemployment rate.

Inaction, lack of money and failure to find a job disappoint young people and lead them to believe they are useless, stirring a feeling of social isolation and injustice. This, in turn, can cause marginalization and exasperation. A set of urgent social and economic measures is necessary in order to tackle the unemployment among young people under the age of 25.

The ILO is looking for solutions that can prevent the growth of unemployment among people just entering adulthood. This specialized UN agency now has 187 member states. The ILO, however, unlike other UN agencies, has a unique structure. Along with government representatives, employers and workers have the right to vote on the ILO’s decisions. Promoting the principles of social justice has been enshrined in the ILO’s mandate since 1919 - the year of its establishment.

The future of the labour market and young people’s right to decent work became the focus of the high-level event held on September 23 on the sidelines of the 74th session of the UN General Assembly. The discussion was organized by the Russian Ministry of Labour and Social Protection, the Russian Foreign Affairs Ministry and the ILO. The participants included ILO Director General Guy Ryder; Russia’s Envoy to the UN, Vasily Nebenzya; Russia’s Deputy Minister of Labour and Social Protection, Alexei Cherkasov; and representatives of Azerbaijan, Uzbekistan, Moldova, Ecuador and South Africa.

The participants of the event called on ILO member states to ensure young people’s right to decent work and the opportunity to obtain professional skills that enable them to exercise that right.

Recently, the ILO’s work has focused on youth employment issues. One of the key matters facing the organization is how the global labour market will develop in the near future. In summer 2019, the organization adopted a declaration marking its centenary. The document states the main priority in the labour field of the future - the human. All work-related matters are viewed in terms of a person’s interests and social justice. UN Secretary General António Guterres said, commenting on the adoption of the Centenary Declaration, that this document provided “a historic opportunity to open a door to a brighter future for people around the world”.

In the Declaration and its other program documents, the ILO offers specific data-based guidelines to employers, workers and governments to ensure the right of youth to decent work.

This is quite a serious issue. According to the UN, in 2018, one fifth of the world’s youth were unemployed and received no training. Female employment presents a particularly difficult situation: the female unemployment rate is twice as high as male unemployment rate. The same ratio can be seen among young women and men who received no education.

© International Labour Organization

According to the ILO’s forecast, youth employment may have a serious impact on the future of work. Guy Ryder, the ILO Director General, reiterated his concerns about an extremely difficult situation: “Young people are two to three times more likely to be unemployed than other people on labour market”. At the same time, the ILO Director General praised Russia’s efforts to address the problem: “Russia has made a serious contribution to the ILO work, including initiatives in reducing youth unemployment”. Mr Ryder also mentioned Russia’s efforts in the field of humanization of the world of work.

Russia’s Deputy Minister of Labour and Social Protection, Alexei Cherkasov, spoke at the meeting about the importance of the ILO’s support in youth employment matters, citing the statistics: “About 2,5 million people in Russia, half of those being young people from 14 to 29, receive state professional orientation services”. The official assured the meeting’s participants that Russian authorities will continue to support youth in the field of employment.

An important condition that will help ensure young people’s right to decent work in the future was also discussed in New York: through economic policies, aimed at supporting youth employment, authorities’ and the private sector’s active initiatives can considerably broaden young people’s opportunities for young people in the job market. The private sector plays a key part here. Companies not only provide young people with jobs, but also train them, enabling employees to become more qualified and therefore more likely to find a well-paid jobs. 

Vasily Nebenzya, Russia’s Envoy to the UN, said during the side event that “Russia shares the organization’s strategic goals in the protection of the labour rights”. The diplomat also emphasized the ILO’s joint project with Russian company PAO LUKOIL.  

This project, “Partnerships for Youth Employment in the Commonwealth of Independent States” will be implemented until 2022. It was created to facilitate more effective development of youth employment programs in Russia, Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan, and is aimed at assisting the CIS states in tackling challenfes in this area. The project is being implemented by the ILO.

The program consists of two phases, and results are already apparent. A number of studies on what young people face in the labour market were conducted, recommendations for policies boosting youth employment were drafted, pilot projects on the application of innovative active labour market programs were implemented, and initiatives to strengthen the capacity of public employment services in order to increase their effectiveness are underway. Moreover, the project supported Russian authorities’ efforts to update the professional standards and skills’ verification system.

The project will result in well-tested ideas that can spark the development of the world of work for young people, and produce the ideas that all ILO member states can implement.

This project is a unique example of the organization’s cooperation with a private Russian company, which set a goal of supporting international efforts to promote youth employment and ensure a decent future for young people.

This week in photos: Russia-Africa summit, a tank on a beach, and Kim’s spa resort visit
Take a look at the world in pictures from TASS photo gallery
Read more
Russia rises to 28th position in Doing Business ranking
Last year, Russia was ranked 31st in the ranking of 190 countries
Read more
US hinders Ukraine-Russia gas relations to supply gas to Europe — expert
The pundit reproached the new Ukrainian leadership for repeating the mistakes of the previous government and making Ukraine dependent on the West
Read more
All African leaders at meetings with Putin touched upon cooperation in nuclear power
Rosatom and some African countries have come close to concluding real contracts. Inter-government agreements have been signed with others
Read more
Turkey and Russia will carry out joint patrolling in Syria, says Erdogan
According to Turkey's leader, joint patrolling will be carried out on the Syrian territories 10 kilometers away from the Turkish border
Read more
Russia to assess need for extra forces to patrol Syrian territories — defense minister
Russian Defense Minister Sergey Shoigu said that certain territories would not require additional forces for patrolling
Read more
Russia sends 300 military police officers from Chechnya to Syria
Military police will ensure security, maintain order and patrol assigned areas in the 30-kilometer zone on the Syrian-Turkish border
Read more
US Congress starts realizing threat from Ukraine’s neo-Nazi Azov battalion — Russian envoy
Anatoly Antonov said that "the rampage by far-right extremism has spread beyond Ukraine"
Read more
Russian Su-27 fighter shadows US bomber over Black Sea near Russia’s borders
The Russian fighter jet shadowed a US Air Force B-52H bomber on October 19
Read more
Russia ready to broker Egypt-Ethiopia Renaissance Dam talks — diplomat
Relations between Cairo and Khartoum, on the one hand, and Addis Ababa, on the other are in crisis over Ethiopia’s controversial Renaissance Dam project on the Blue Nile
Read more
Russian hi-tech firm develops new combat module for 57mm caliber
The new module has never been demonstrated before and will only now be showcased
Read more
Turkish-Russian agreement on Syria 'new era' in bilateral relations — spokesperson
Turkish media reported that talks between Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Russian President Vladimir Putin lasted for six hours
Read more
Two Russian Tu-160 strategic bombers arrive in South Africa
The Tu-160 bombers spent more than 12 hours to make a flight from their air base in Russia across the airspace of seven African countries and reach the Waterkloof air base
Read more
Putin calls for boosting economic ties with Ethiopia
Also Russian President praised partnership relations between Russia and Ethiopia on the international arena, including in ensuring stable development of peace on the African continent
Read more
Russian soldier guns down eight fellow servicemen at military garrison in eastern Siberia
The gunman is now in custody, according to the Russian Defense Ministry
Read more
Russia-Africa cooperation to be based on principles of justice, respect for rights — Putin
Russian President Vladimir Putin said that he hopes that "relations between Russia and African nations will raise to a new level"
Read more
WikiLeaks reveals documents blasting OPCW conclusions on Syria’s Douma chemical attack
Experts are convinced that "key information about chemical analyses, toxicology consultations, ballistics studies, and witness testimonies was suppressed, ostensibly to favor a preordained conclusion"
Read more
Putin welcomes heads of delegations of 54 countries participating in Russia-Africa Summit
At the second plenary meeting of the summit, the discussion will continue during a working luncheon
Read more
Press review: Kremlin’s new Africa policy and Russian military police’s key role in Syria
Top stories in the Russian press on Thursday, October 24
Read more
Trump calls developments around Syria 'good news'
On October 22, Moscow and Ankara reached an agreement on granting Kurdish forces 150 hours to withdraw from the 30-kilometer zone on the border with Turkey
Read more
Crimea’s security guaranteed, US bombers’ flights to have no impact, says Russian senator
The Defense Ministry of Russia reported on Wednesday that a Sukhoi Su-27 fighter jet of Russia’s Aerospace Force shadowed a US Air Force B-52H bomber on October 19, which flew near the Russian borders over the Black Sea
Read more
Russia sets up radar in Arctic to detect hypersonic and stealth targets
The radar will go on combat duty in November
Read more
NSA whistleblower Snowden says he is ‘trapped in Russia’
In 2013, Former US National Security Agency contractor leaked information on the methods of electronic surveillance by US intelligence services. In the United States, Snowden has been charged with two counts of violating the Espionage Act
Read more
Global currency war possible due to weakening national currencies — oil major head
According to Rosneft CEO, this may be triggered by the economic and technological confrontation between the US and China, trade and tariff wars and US sanctions against major oil producers
Read more
Russia, Egypt in talks on Ka-52 deliveries for Mistral helicopter carriers
Russia is currently holding consultations on the deliveries of rotorcraft, electronic warfare and air defense systems, according to the top brass
Read more
Press review: Putin, Erdogan to discuss Syria operation and Russian Superjet's sales drop
Top stories in the Russian press on Tuesday, October 22
Read more
Russian consortium to invest over $500 bln into PGM deposit in Zimbabwe
Read more
Erdogan says two Russians who worked on nuclear plant construction in Turkey died
The Turkish leader met with the Russian president in Sochi on Tuesday, October 22, in light of Turkey's current military operation in Syria
Read more
Snowden says he married his girlfriend Lindsay Mills in Russia — Guardian
In the interview, timed to coincide with the release of his book titled Permanent Record, Snowden said he and Mills, who later moved to him in Russia, married two years ago at a private ceremony
Read more
Ukraine recognized as poorest country in Europe in 2019, study reveals
Ukraine takes last place in a 42-member list with a per capita purchasing power of 1.830 euros
Read more
Russia's defense ministry publishes map of Russian patrol zone in Syria
The patrolling will be carried out on the Syrian territories 10 kilometers away from the Turkish border
Read more
Serbia orders Pantsyr-S air defense system from Russia
Russian Defense Ministry said that a battalion of S-400 systems and a battery of Pantsyr-S launchers had redeployed to Serbia to join the drills for the first time on the territory of a foreign state
Read more
Russian shipbuilders to float out 1st crewless vessel in 2020
The breakthrough vessel Pioneer-M will operate all year round in the Black and Azov Seas
Read more
Russia, South Africa to jointly create weapons, military equipment
The director of the Russian Federal Service for Military-Technical Cooperation said that South Africa had the most developed military-industrial complex in Africa
Read more
Putin informs Assad on outcomes of talks with Erdogan — Kremlin
Russian President Vladimir Putin held telephone talks with Syrian President Bashar Assad earlier on Tuesday
Read more
Russia completes deliveries of upgraded Su-30K fighters to Angola
Angola purchased 12 such aircraft in 2013
Read more
Syrian army overruns positions along Al-Hasakah-Aleppo highway
According to media reports, the troops are stationed on the 60 km strip along the highway reaching as far as administrative borders of the Raqqa Province
Read more
Putin says UAE interested in participating in joint projects of Russia and Egypt
The Russian leader recalled that Moscow and Cairo are working on a number of projects
Read more
US Treasury lifts restrictions from operator of tankers for Yamal LNG project
At the moment, the tankers continue to transport LNG as usual
Read more
Ireland’s MMA fighter McGregor says gave Putin his first-ever produced bottle of whiskey
McGregor is currently paying a surprise visit to the Russian capital of Moscow, where he gave a news conference on Thursday afternoon
Read more
Turkish operation in Syria ending, further developments depend on the Kurds — Lavrov
The Erdogan government claimed that its goal in Syria is to clear the border area of what it calls 'terrorists’
Read more
Kremlin: Putin's ‘successor’ not on the agenda, everyone engaged in hard work
The presidential election is still far away, the Kremlin spokesman said
Read more
Ethiopia's Nobel Peace Prize-winning prime minister arrives in Sochi for summit
Ethiopia's Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed was awarded the Nobel Peace Prize this year for ending the conflict with Eritrea
Read more
Russia’s 1st upgraded Tu-22M3M strategic bomber performs 18 successful flights — source
The upgraded Tu-22M3M will take to the skies several more times by the end of this year
Read more
Putin says talks with Erdogan unblocked momentous decisions on Syria
The Russian president says the Turkish leader has explained to him the goals and objectives of the Turkish operation in Syria
Read more
Erdogan threatens Europe with ‘hundreds of thousands of refugees’
ЭIf someone considers our humanitarian policy weak, we will be quick to answer with a blow of the iron fist," he said
Read more
Turkish-Syrian border security zone to fall under Syrian law, Moscow says
On October 22, Russia's Turkey's presidents signed a memorandum on joint actions in northeastern Syria
Read more
If Kurds fail to withdraw, they will be crushed by Turkish military machine, Kremlin warns
The US opted to abandon the Kurds on the border, almost forcing them to fight against the Turks, the Kremlin spokesman said
Read more
Putin compliments summit participant for addressing forum in fluent Russian
He noted that Russia would continue work to educate specialists from Africa
Read more
Russian Academy of Sciences can open offices in four African countries
Earlier, the Academy of Sciences opened its office in Paris
Read more
Russia is ready to unilaterally observe moratorium on deploying missiles — diplomat
Russia's deputy permanent representative to the UN office in Geneva Andrey Belousov said that Moscow strives to prevent new missile crises
Read more