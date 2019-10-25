Let the young lead the way: What awaits future generations and how to tackle poverty

According to the Russian Ministry of Labour, the number of unemployed people registered in Russia during the first half of 2019 increased by 18% compared to the same period last year. 3,3 million Russians are classified as unemployed. In other words, these people meet the International Labour Organization (ILO) criteria: they have no occupation which would provide them with income, are looking for a job and are ready to start shortly.

In January 2019, the proportion of young people under the age of 25 among the unemployed made up for 20,4%, of which 14% didn’t have any work experience.

At the beginning of the year, Russia’s Minister of Labour and Social Protection, Maxim Topilin, explained to the Rossiyskaya Gazeta journalists why there were more unemployed young people in the country than unemployed elderly people - 34,3% ages 20 to 29 versus 10,8% over 55. Firstly, young people do not find the salaries they seek. Secondly, they often prefer to have unofficial income, and thirdly, they do not have the skills employers require.

Labour and social experts note that we are now facing a situation in which the job market’s supply may exceed its demand. However, jobs that offer low salaries and require low-qualified personnel are available on the market. The weaker the region’s economy and the more young people there are, the higher the unemployment rate.

Inaction, lack of money and failure to find a job disappoint young people and lead them to believe they are useless, stirring a feeling of social isolation and injustice. This, in turn, can cause marginalization and exasperation. A set of urgent social and economic measures is necessary in order to tackle the unemployment among young people under the age of 25.

The ILO is looking for solutions that can prevent the growth of unemployment among people just entering adulthood. This specialized UN agency now has 187 member states. The ILO, however, unlike other UN agencies, has a unique structure. Along with government representatives, employers and workers have the right to vote on the ILO’s decisions. Promoting the principles of social justice has been enshrined in the ILO’s mandate since 1919 - the year of its establishment.

The future of the labour market and young people’s right to decent work became the focus of the high-level event held on September 23 on the sidelines of the 74th session of the UN General Assembly. The discussion was organized by the Russian Ministry of Labour and Social Protection, the Russian Foreign Affairs Ministry and the ILO. The participants included ILO Director General Guy Ryder; Russia’s Envoy to the UN, Vasily Nebenzya; Russia’s Deputy Minister of Labour and Social Protection, Alexei Cherkasov; and representatives of Azerbaijan, Uzbekistan, Moldova, Ecuador and South Africa.

The participants of the event called on ILO member states to ensure young people’s right to decent work and the opportunity to obtain professional skills that enable them to exercise that right.

Recently, the ILO’s work has focused on youth employment issues. One of the key matters facing the organization is how the global labour market will develop in the near future. In summer 2019, the organization adopted a declaration marking its centenary. The document states the main priority in the labour field of the future - the human. All work-related matters are viewed in terms of a person’s interests and social justice. UN Secretary General António Guterres said, commenting on the adoption of the Centenary Declaration, that this document provided “a historic opportunity to open a door to a brighter future for people around the world”.

In the Declaration and its other program documents, the ILO offers specific data-based guidelines to employers, workers and governments to ensure the right of youth to decent work.

This is quite a serious issue. According to the UN, in 2018, one fifth of the world’s youth were unemployed and received no training. Female employment presents a particularly difficult situation: the female unemployment rate is twice as high as male unemployment rate. The same ratio can be seen among young women and men who received no education.