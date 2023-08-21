Two people injured by falling fragments of drone shot down over Moscow Region — governor

MOSCOW, August 21. /TASS/. Two people have been injured as fragments of a drone that was shot down over the Moscow Region fell on a garden cottage, said the region’s governor, Andrey Vorobyov.

"This morning, two drones were intercepted by air defense forces in the west and northwest of the Moscow Region. In one of these cases, the debris fell on a garden cottage in the nonprofit community garden partnership Dorozhnik in the municipal district of Istra. There are two casualties: a man was hospitalized, and a woman turned down hospitalization. Also, windows were smashed in three cottages. All emergency services are working at the scene," he said on Telegram.

The head of the Istra municipal district, Tatiana Vitusheva, said the injuries from the shards of the smashed windows were suffered by two local residents: a man, 56, and a woman, 77.

"The man with an incision wound was hospitalized in the Istra hospital. There is no danger to his life and health. The woman refused hospitalization. Currently, emergency services and law enforcement agencies are working at the scene," she said on Telegram.

She also asked the residents of the municipality not to publish any footage of air defense systems at work.