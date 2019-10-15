More active Ukrainian nationalists endanger Donbass situation, says Russian envoy

MINSK, October 15. /TASS/. A pressing danger of deterioration in Donbass has emerged after Ukrainian nationalists ramped up their activities, Russia’s Permanent Representative to the Contact Group to achieve settlement in eastern Ukraine Boris Gryzlov said after the group’s regular meeting in Minsk.

"There is a danger that the situation in Donbass can deteriorate following Ukrainian nationalists, neo-Nazis’ ramping up their effort," he said. "They took part in punitive action in Donbass, have always been present along the line of contact and did not always obey commands of the Ukrainian Armed Forces’ Chief of Staff."

"Now, these groups claim to be planning to occupy all positions in Petrovskoye and Zolotoye and are engaged in necessary preparations," Gryzlov emphasized. "Rallies of radical nationalists are unobstructed and held in Ukrainian cities and town even with the support of local authorities. This sparks negative reactions among Donbass residents and reflects on the Contact Group’s work. There must be an understanding that Donbass will never succumb to neo-Nazis, submit to neo-Nazi accomplices and patrons. Those western partners of Ukraine who really need to help resolve the crisis need to understand this."

"We can see that the Kiev authorities have not done anything to disband and disarm neo-Nazi units in the last years," he continued. "Even though that is what Ukraine was supposed to do in accordance with its Minsk obligations. On the contrary, Kiev’s ‘war party’ nurtured and cherished neo-Nazis in every way possible as its combat force. The result of this police is very well evident now."

"Unfortunately, Kiev’s authorities so far has not showcased will to counter Ukrainian nationalists. Flirting with them continues, but this flirting cannot lead to anything good," the Russian envoy concluded.