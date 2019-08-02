This week in photos: Putin's bathyscaphe plunge, APC landing and Hong Kong protests

Vladimir Putin diving to the bottom of the Gulf of Finland aboard a submersible, Peresvet large landing ship releasing armored personnel carriers, Hong Kong’s huge protests, along with more of this week’s snapshots. So, have a look at the world in pictures from the TASS photo gallery.
An effigy of demon Ghantakarna is burnt to symbolize the destruction of evil and belief to drive evil spirits and ghost, during the Ghantakarna festival at the ancient city of Bhaktapur, Nepal, July 30© REUTERS/Navesh Chitrakar
A member of an honor guard gesturing to the photographer to stop taking photos prior to a welcome ceremony for Colombian President Ivan Duque Marquez at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, China, July 31© EPA-EFE/ROMAN PILIPEY
Alphorn players playing their instruments during the Alphorn International Festival in Nendaz, Switzerland, July 28© EPA-EFE/JEAN-CHRISTOPHE BOTT
Dizel the Siberian Tiger with toys and treats presented on International Tiger Day, at Moscow Zoo, Russia, July 29© Sergei Karpukhin/TASS
Children sitting aboard their canoes amongst green algae on a canal in London, Britain, July 30© EPA-EFE/ANDY RAIN
Russia's President Vladimir Putin diving to the bottom of the Gulf of Finland aboard a C-Explorer 3.11 submersible to explore the Shchuka-class submarine Shch-308 sunken during World War II, Leningrad region, July 27© Mikhail Metzel/TASS
Peresvet large landing ship releasing BTR-82A armored personnel carriers during the dress rehearsal of a military parade to mark Russian Navy Day in the Amur Bay, Russia, July 27© Dmitry Yefremov/TASS
People walking in Nikolskaya Street as a cold snap hits Moscow, Russia, July 31© Gavriil Grigorov/TASS
Police officers firing tear gas at demonstrators during a protest against the Yuen Long attacks in Yuen Long, Hong Kong, China, July 27© REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
Beren D’Amico, Louis Gift and Charlie Wheeler performing acrobatics from their festival show on Calton Hill in Edinburgh,Scotland, July 30. Award winning Barely Methodical Troupe are bringing their debut show Bromance back to where it all began at the Edinburgh Fringe Festival© Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images
