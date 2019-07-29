Japan’s ANA airline to launch flights between Tokyo and Vladivostok in 2020 - newspaper

TOKYO, July 29. /TASS/. Japan’s All Nippon Airways (ANA) plans to launch regular flights between the Japanese capital of Tokyo and Russia’s Far Eastern city of Vladivostok in March 2020, the Nikkei newspaper reported on Monday.

According to the paper, ANA "is expected to offer several flights a week between the Tokyo area's Narita Airport and the Pacific port city using small aircraft with about 200 seats."

Increasing tourist flow between Japan and Russia growing economic cooperation are said to be the reason behind the move. About 50 Japanese companies currently operate in Vladivostok, Nikkei pointed out.

Head of Russia’s the Federal Agency for Tourism (Rosturizm) Zarina Doguzova said in May that Moscow was in talks with ANA on the launch two regular flights in 2020 that would connect Tokyo to Moscow and Vladivostok.

At present, only Russia’s national air carrier Aeroflot operates two daily flights between the two countries’ capitals, while Japan Airlines (JAL) operates four flights a week.