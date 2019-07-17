China's Hainan presents art at Venice biennale

HAIKOU, July 17./TASS/. Cninese artist from Chang Zhigang (also known as Zachary Chang) presented his work at the 58th Venice Biennale. As the Hainan Daily newspaper reported, his works gained great interest and admiration of the public at the exhibition.

Chang Zhigang takes part in the Venice Biennale for the second time. This year, he presented the work dubbed "Love Letter" and "Five Elements".

The first piece was made on a roll 3.5 meters long and 1 meter wide. During the work's presentation at the exhibition, the author poured a bottle of liquor on it and set it on fire: despite the destructive flames, the text of the letter written on the girl’s face remained unharmed. “Alcohol and fire are special symbols of rebellion against the prosaic, indifferent, it is also a symbol of passion, rebirth,” the artist said. He noted that alarming events happen in the life of every person. “With a flame, I would like to convey a feeling of anxiety — when letters, diaries are burned. At the same time, the cold ash that remains after the fire personifies a new feeling - a sense of calm,” the artist explained.

According to the artist, "Five Elements" was created from five components that personify Hainan Island. These are powder of volcanic stone, Hainan iron ore crumb, crystal, kapok (cotton fiber fibers), and also sawdust of yellow pear tree.

As the author said, the work "Five Elements" has a deep meaning. "The combination of these components as it saves us from the material space in which we live, and returns to non-existence," - explained the artist. He also pointed out that the foreign public probably does not always understand Chinese philosophy. "Despite this, visitors are very interested in the materials, of which the work was done, and consider them innovative," the author noted.

According to the artist, "The Venice Biennale, like the Film Festival, brings considerable revenue to the tourism industry in Venice." "Hainan could learn from this experience," said Chang Zhigang. "We have a huge potential: the construction of a pilot free trade zone, as well as the openness of the island, will help Hainan to become Eastern Venice," he concluded.