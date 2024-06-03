Russian company says its laser communication system between satellites tested in space

MOSCOW, June 3. /TASS/. Laser inter-satellite communication from the company Bureau 1440 has been tested in space, the company has said on its Telegram channel. This is the first such successful test.

"On May 30, 2024, we successfully completed the first series of tests of laser inter-satellite communication of our own design. More than 200 GB were transmitted at a speed of 10 GBit/sec between spacecraft at a distance of more than 30 kilometers away from each other," the news release says.

Satellite Internet and communication using such technology will be available without interruptions in the most remote corners of the nation, the Ministry of Communications said in a commentary on the results of the tests.