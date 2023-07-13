Russia for peaceful opening of outer space, ready to answer potential threats — lawmaker

MOSCOW, July 13./TASS/. Russia stands against the militarization of space, but is ready to respond swiftly to any space-based threats to its national security, Viktor Bondarev, chairman of the Federation Council [Russian senate - TASS] Defense and Security Committee, told TASS on Thursday.

The NATO countries have agreed to accelerate the incorporation of space into their collective security system, a policy that calls for joint exercises and operations, according to the North Atlantic Alliance's final declaration released on Tuesday following the first day of its summit in Vilnius. NATO has also welcomed efforts under the Alliance Persistent Surveillance from Space (APSS) program, which will strengthen NATO's intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance (ISR) capabilities.

"Russia is firstly and vitally interested in preserving the safe use of outer space and maintaining unhindered access to it for all mankind. As for hostile actions in space, Russia has historically been in favor of its peaceful exploration. However, if something threatens Russian security interests, the Russian Federation will act immediately. And it will not ask the West for permission to do so," Bondarev said.

He also added that Russia stands for strict compliance with the articles of the 1967 Outer Space Treaty and against the militarization of outer space. "In fact, this treaty ensures real collective (world) security in outer space, but in no way through the sleazy, unilateral efforts of NATO member countries alone," the senator said.

"We are not intimidated by their verbiage about the invocation of Article 5 (of the Washington Treaty, NATO’s founding document - TASS) on collective defense, since such aggressive speeches and deceitful games by our adversaries are fraught with the risk of a direct military confrontation, of which they are well aware," Bondarev elaborated.