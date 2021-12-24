Russia’s ‘Year of Science’ should last a decade — Putin

MOSCOW, December 24. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin said he believes the government’s additional focus on science and technology ordered for this year should continue over the next decade.

"It will be right if the Year of Science and Technology will start an entire decade of science, which will incentivize further development of education," he said at a joint meeting of the State Council and the Council for Science and Education.

The decision will be supported by all political and non-governmental groups, the president said. He said he expected regional governments to get involved by helping to arrange tours for school and college students to high-tech facilities such as research centers and Vostochny Cosmodrome. That will give an opportunity to young people to learn more about Russian science and become part of it, he said.

The Year of Science was a success, Putin said. "Millions of people" watched lectures by researchers that were part of the program, showing people are tremendously excited about scientific achievements and the history of science, the president said.