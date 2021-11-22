Ancient corals discovered off Hainan coast for first time

HAIKOU /China/, November 20. /TASS/. Employees of the State Forestry Administration in the southern Chinese province of Hainan have for the first time discovered the remains of ancient coral reefs in the island's coastal zone, the Hainan Daily reports.

According to experts, the age of corals, which are quite well preserved, is about 2 thousand years. They were found in Lingshui Li Autonomous County on the south coast during a mangrove forest inspection.

"We came across these corals while surveying the water areas after Typhoon Kompasu hit Hainan in mid-October," the local forestry department commented.

The authorities specified that the area occupied by the unique discovery reaches 50 thousand square meters. Scientists have identified three families of corals - branched acropora, which resembles intertwined elk antlers, fungia resembling a cluster of mushrooms and finger-like porites. The newspaper notes that the ancient calcareous geologic structure will significantly increase the attractiveness of the local coastal forest area.

"Corals, if destroyed, cannot be restored. <...> Together with Haikou’s competent authorities, we will study them in detail, and afterword we will develop a scientifically sound project to protect these fossils," the department informed.

Chinese experts said that corals help to increase the diversity of the underwater world, because the places where they are located grow lush algae. Coral reefs become safe havens for multiple species of fish and other living organisms, becoming unique underwater ecosystems. In order to prevent their destruction, Hainan’s administration has approved a list of measures to regulate tourism activities. In particular, the authorities carry out quite thorough control over scuba divers.