NASA chief hopes to meet with Roscosmos CEO as soon as COVID situation allows

WASHINGTON, August 26. /TASS/. NASA (US National Aeronautics and Space Administration) Administrator Bill Nelson is looking forward to meeting CEO of Russia’s state space corporation Roscosmos Dmitry Rogozin and hopes to see him as soon as the coronavirus situation allows, NASA Press Secretary Jackie McGuinness told TASS on Wednesday.

"Administrator Nelson is looking forward to meeting with Director General Rogozin as soon as COVID-19 will allow," she said.

Rogozin said earlier he hoped that Nelson would be able to come to Russia before the yearend. "Some matters should be discussed personally," he wrote on his Telegram channel. He also invited Nelson and his wife to his home, saying that the NASA chief had promised to come to Russia with his family.