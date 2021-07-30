Roscosmos CEO invites Musk to Russia live on radio

MOSCOW, July 30. /TASS/. CEO of Russia’s state space corporation Roscosmos Dmitry Rogozin has invited Tesla and SpaceX boss Elon Musk to Russia in a live interview with the Komsomolskaya Pravda radio station on Friday.

Rogozin said he would be glad to see Musk but, being on the US blacklist, cannot come to the United States. "So, I expect him to come here. Let Mr. Musk, let NASA chief Senator Nelson come here," Rogozin said, adding that the NASA chief had promised to come to Russia with his family.

Rogozin said earlier his offline meeting with NASA Administrator Bill Nelson was planned for autumn.