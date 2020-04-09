Russia, China to fund joint research projects

MOSCOW, April 9. /TASS/. The best projects in mathematics, physics, chemistry, biology and a number of other disciplines, by Russian-Chinese science teams, will receive grants from the Russian Foundation for Basic Research (RFBR) and the National Natural Science Foundation of China (NSFC), the RFBR announced Thursday.

"A competition for best fundamental research projects has been initiated by the RFBR and the National Natural Science Foundation of China," the website reads.

According to the competition rules, science teams of two to ten people from Russia and China are eligible. The winners will receive grants of one to three million rubles from the RFBR, while the Chinese foundation vows to provide at least the same amount. The funding will be paid over the two years.

The applications are admitted between April 14 and July 8, 2020, in the following disciplines: mathematics; physics and astronomy; chemistry and material sciences; biology; Earth sciences; information and communication technologies and computing systems; and basics of engineering, medical and agricultural sciences.

The jury will evaluate the relevance and novelty of the expected research results, their conformity with the global standards, qualification of the team members, level of coordination between Russian and foreign partners, and a number of other criteria.