Russian military satellite separates from upper stage of Soyuz-2.1b carrier rocket

"The payload assembly of the Soyuz-2.1b medium carrier rocket comprising the Fregat booster and the satellite separated from the rocket’s third stage in the normal regime at the designated time - 10:55 a.m. Moscow time," the press office said.

MOSCOW, September 26. /TASS/. A Russian military satellite separated from the upper stage of the Soyuz-2.1b carrier rocket that blasted off from the Plesetsk spaceport in north Russia on Thursday, the press office of Russia’s Defense Ministry reported.

The Fregat booster will fire its engines to deliver the satellite into orbit, the ministry said.

"It will take the booster several hours to put the satellite in orbit," the ministry said.

The Soyuz-2.1b launch vehicle blasted off from launch platform No. 4 of site No. 43 at the Plesetsk cosmodrome at 10:46 a.m. Moscow time. The launch was carried out in the normal regime. The flight tests of Soyuz-2 carrier rockets began at the Plesetsk spaceport in November 2004. Over 15 years, Russia has conducted 40 launches of Soyuz-2 carrier rockets of modernization series 1a, 1b and 1v. This is the fourth launch of the Soyuz-2 carrier rocket from the Plesetsk space center in 2019.