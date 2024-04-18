Tightening of mobilization rules to boost corruption in Ukraine, Russian diplomat warns

MOSCOW, April 18. /TASS/. Ukraine’s law tightening mobilization rules will increase corruption, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said at a briefing.

"It’s safe to say that this is a most terrible, ferocious and heinous mobilization law, which will increase the already rampant corruption in Ukraine. It will also further divide society and will hardly help the Zelensky regime replenish the ranks of the Ukrainian armed forces," Zakharova pointed out.

The law even provides for drafting people with disabilities, the Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman noted. In addition, the document does not set a timeframe for when service members can come home.

According to Zakharova, the signing of the law led to Ukrainians storming the country’s embassies abroad in order to get their documents in order so they don’t have to return home. "[Ukrainian President Vladimir] Zelensky has launched the final phase dubbed 'kill all Ukrainian citizens the American way.' Unfortunately, things will only get worse," Zakharova concluded.

On April 16, Zelensky signed into law a bill on mobilization, whose second and final reading had been passed by the Verkhovna Rada (parliament) on April 11. The document sparked strong criticism when it was still being prepared and discussed. According to many Ukrainian analysts, the law won’t help solve problems related to the army’s manpower shortages but may lead to a rise in corruption as those liable for military service will do everything they can to get a deferment or exemption through bribes.

After news came of the law’s adoption, Ukrainian news outlets and social media started spreading reports about long lines at Ukrainian overseas consulates where men liable for military service are seeking to reissue their documents according to the old rules. Once the law takes effect, they will be able to receive consular services only after their data is updated by draft offices.