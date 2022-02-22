Russia to recognize LPR, DPR within currently established borders

MOSCOW, February 22. /TASS/. Russia will recognize the Donetsk and Lugansk People’s Republics (DPR and LPR) within the borders that have been currently established, the issue of the ratification of agreements on friendship and cooperation with the republics will be reviewed by the Federation Council on Tuesday, Deputy Chairman of the Federation Council’s (the upper house of parliament) Foreign Affairs Committee Andrey Klimov said.

"Of course, we are talking about those territories that are located within the borders established to date. The rest is beyond the framework of legal activity," the senator told the Russia-24 TV channel.

He added that the agreements signed with the LPR and DPR would be ratified by the Federation Council on Tuesday. "Then, [following the signing], this text will be sent for ratification to both chambers of the Federal Assembly. Tomorrow we will review this issue within the framework of ratification procedures," the senator said.

On February 21, Russian President Vladimir Putin recognized the sovereignty of the DPR and LPR. Agreements on friendship, cooperation and mutual assistance were signed with their leaders.