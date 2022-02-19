Acting Minister of Emergency Situations, chief sanitary medic arrive in Rostov Region

ROSTOV-ON-DON, February 19. /TASS/. The Ministry of Emergency Situations plane carrying Acting Minister of Emergency Situations Alexander Chupriyan and Federal Service for Surveillance on Consumer Rights Protection and Human Wellbeing (Rospotrebnadzor) head Anna Popova arrived in the Rostov Region.

The plane landed at the Platov airport. It also carried a Ministry task force and medics, who will organize the admission of Donbass evacuees.

Donetsk and Lugansk People’s Republics announced the evacuation of population to Russia amid a serious escalation of situation in Donbass. Rostov Region governor requested assistance from the federal government.

According to earlier reports, Chupriyan ordered to provide heating and medical aid at the border checkpoints before departing to the region. Popova will coordinate and consult on accommodation of evacuees in the temporary accommodation points. Special attention will be paid to organization of safe catering, especially for children. In addition, sanitary medics will work on detection and isolation of people with respiratory disease symptoms and will supervise timely provision of medical aid.