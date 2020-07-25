Russia reports 5,871 new coronavirus cases in past day

MOSCOW, July 25. /TASS/. Coronavirus cases in Russia grew by 5,871 in the past twenty-four hours to 806,720, the anti-coronavirus crisis center reported on Saturday.

The daily growth in COVID-19 cases does not exceed 0.7%, the crisis center said.

The lowest growth rates in the past 24 hours were registered in the Moscow Region (0.2%), Moscow (0.3%), the Kaluga Region (0.3%) Kabardino-Balkaria (0.3%), the Lipetsk Region (0.3%) and the Trans-Baikal Region (0.3%), the latest data indicate.

Specifically, 648 new coronavirus cases were identified in Moscow, 251 in the Sverdlovsk Region, 193 in the Khanty-Mansi Autonomous Region, 187 in the Krasnoyarsk Region and 184 in the Nizhny Novgorod Region.

Currently, 196,388 coronavirus patients continue their medical treatment in Russia, the anti-coronavirus crisis center reported.

Coronavirus recoveries in Russia grew by 8,366 in the past twenty-four hours to 597,140, the crisis center said.

A total of 74% of all coronavirus patients have already recovered from the disease in Russia, the crisis center said.

In the past twenty-four hours, 561 recoveries were registered in Moscow, 416 in the Sverdlovsk Region, 394 in the Altai Region, 361 in the Krasnoyarsk Region and 348 in the Khanty-Mansi Autonomous Region, the latest data indicate.

Coronavirus fatalities in Russia grew by 146 in the past twenty-four hours compared to 154 a day earlier to 13,192, the anti-coronavirus crisis center reported.

Coronavirus deaths account for 1.64% of all COVID-19 cases in Russia, the crisis center said.

In the past twenty-four hours, 28 coronavirus deaths were registered in St. Petersburg, 14 in Moscow, 11 in the Sverdlovsk Region and six in the Leningrad, Oryol, Novosibirsk and Perm Regions each, the latest data indicate.