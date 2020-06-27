Russia reports fewer than 7,000 COVID-19 cases for two days

MOSCOW, June 27. /TASS/. Another 6,852 coronavirus cases were recorded in Russia in the past 24 hours, the anti-coronavirus crisis center said on Saturday. The number of daily COVID-19 cases is thus less than 7,000 for two days now.

According to the crisis center, the total number of infected people has reached 627,646, the daily growth rate does not exceed 1.1%.

The lowest daily growth rates were recorded in Moscow (0.3%), North Ossetia (0.6%), the Moscow Region (0.7%), the Kaliningrad Region (0.8%) and Chechnya (0.8%).

Another 750 coronavirus cases were confirmed in Moscow, 366 in the Moscow Region, 280 in the Khanty-Mansi Region, 237 in the Irkutsk Region and 224 in St. Petersburg.