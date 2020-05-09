Putin and Trump's cooperation efforts don’t match words of US officials - ambassador

WASHINGTON, May 9. /TASS/. The focus of the presidents of Russia and the United States, Vladimir Putin and Donald Trump, on the development of bilateral cooperation does not match statements of some officials in Washington, Russian Ambassador to the United States Anatoly Antonov told reporters on Saturday.

"Yesterday’s conversation between the two presidents was constructive, the Kremlin’s and the White House’s press services reported. And, of course, the conversation between our presidents and their focus on developing bilateral interaction is largely dissonant with the publications and statements made by some officials here and, of course, non-governmental organizations," he said.

"We believe that the time will come, the situation will change, and Russian-US relations will straighten, and once again the two great powers will fight the current security challenges," Antonov added.

Putin and Trump talked on the phone on Thursday, discussing the allied relations of the two countries in World War II, cooperation in the fight against the coronavirus pandemic, as well as the new OPEC+ deal that entered into force on May 1. According to the Kremlin press service, the two presidents exchanged congratulations on the occasion of the 75th anniversary of the Victory.