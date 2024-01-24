Press review: Turkey OKs Sweden’s delayed NATO entry and Israel sets Gaza peace conditions

MOSCOW, January 24. /TASS/. Turkey’s Grand National Assembly has formally ratified Sweden's application for NATO membership; Israel has set forth its conditions for starting peace negotiations to end the Gaza conflict; and Russian President Vladimir Putin and Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi celebrated the latest stage in the construction of Egypt's Russian-built El-Dabaa Nuclear Power Plant. These stories topped Wednesday’s newspaper headlines across Russia. Vedomosti: Turkish parliament ratifies Sweden's application for NATO membership On the night of January 24, Turkey's Grand National Assembly (GNA, or unicameral parliament) ratified the protocol for Sweden's accession to NATO, with 287 out of 346 deputies voting in favor and only 55 voting against, while four deputies abstained. Turkey’s long-awaited move now leaves Hungary as the only remaining opponent of the North Atlantic Alliance’s expansion, Vedomosti writes.

The fact that the GNA deputies belonging to Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s ruling alliance and the majority of opposition deputies joined forces to vote for ratifying the protocol on Sweden's accession to NATO is not surprising, according to Turkish political scientist and Ankara University professor Ali Emre Sucu. However, he believes that the adoption of the document by the Turkish parliament will not affect Russian-Turkish relations. According to the expert, bilateral interactions between Moscow and Ankara are growing both at the global and regional levels. The dynamics of relations may change depending on the course of negotiations, but Turkey's lifting of its veto on NATO expansion is unlikely to be a turning point that could lead to a severing of ties, the expert told the newspaper. Kirill Teremetsky, an international relations expert at the Higher School of Economics (HSE University), believes that after Turkey ratifies the protocol, Hungary will begin to put forward its own criteria for lifting its veto. Budapest previously refused to consider Sweden's membership in the alliance because of Stockholm's criticism of Hungary's human rights record. On the one hand, Teremetsky believes that Hungarian Prime Minister Victor Orban and Erdogan have formed a trusting relationship, and, with Hungary's backing, Ankara may try to impose more demands on alliance members. "On the other hand, Orban represents the ‘party of peace' in the Ukrainian crisis, and he has no interest in escalating relations between Russia and the West. Using the Swedish card, the Hungarian authorities want NATO to change its approach to the current conflict and create conditions for the start of Russian-Ukrainian talks," the expert added. However, he added that NATO has little influence over Hungary. Izvestia: Israel sets forth its conditions for starting peace negotiations on Gaza Israel is demanding the release of all hostages in the Gaza Strip as part of peace initiatives by the EU, US and Arab countries to end the Palestinian-Israeli conflict and establish two states, Dmitry Gendelman, adviser to the Israeli Prime Minister's Office, told Izvestia. At the same time, he confirmed that Israel has made demands for a potential peace with Hamas. In turn, Palestinian Ambassador to Austria Salah Abdel-Shafi questioned the West's ability to resolve the conflict. The Wall Street Journal (WSJ) reported details of a new "90-day plan" for an agreement between Hamas and Israel to end the Gaza conflict. It is said to include three stages: Hamas releasing all civilian hostages in exchange for hundreds of Palestinians held in Israeli prisons; the release of women soldiers of the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) from captivity and the return of the bodies of previously kidnapped hostages in exchange for Palestinian women held in the Jewish state's prisons; and, finally, the release of remaining IDF soldiers and reservists while Israel releases Palestinian prisoners. So far, however, neither Hamas nor Israel has responded positively to such a proposal. According to the WSJ, the mediating countries see the resumption of relations on this issue as a positive step forward. "There are other proposals from various countries, including the United States government, the European Union, and some Arab governments. Negotiations are underway. Israel has made a number of demands and proposals, first of all for the release of all our hostages. We are waiting for the other side to respond to our demands," Gendelman told Izvestia, adding that Tel Aviv's ultimate goal remains a viable Palestinian power that poses no military threat. In turn, Palestinian envoy to Vienna Salah Abdel-Shafi told Izvestia that there is no political will on the part of the EU to demand that Israel resolve the issue based on the two-state formula. The diplomat believes that there is no point in discussing a constructive political process with the current Israeli leadership. According to him, ending the Palestinian-Israeli conflict requires that the Jewish state be a reliable partner that is ready to recognize the right of the Palestinian people to self-determination and the establishment of their own state. On January 19, a Hamas delegation led by Mousa Abu Marzook, head of the international relations bureau, visited Moscow. A meeting between Russian authorities and the Hamas group could foreshadow an imminent prisoner exchange, Izvestia writes. Vedomosti: Putin, Sisi mark latest step for Egyptian-Russian cooperation in nuclear power On January 23, a ceremony was held to pour concrete into the base of the fourth power unit at Egypt’s El-Dabaa Nuclear Power Plant (NPP), which is being built by Russian state nuclear power corporation Rosatom. Russian President Vladimir Putin and Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi participated in the event remotely. For Moscow, the plant represents an outpost for Russia’s nuclear power sector in North Africa, while for Cairo it is an energy security tool, Vedomosti writes.