{{dayPoint.date | date : 'd MMMM yyyy'}}
{{newsPoint.date * 1000 | date : 'HH:mm'}} {{newsPoint.mark}}
{{newsPoint.title}}
{{newsPoint.title+ ' '}}
{{newsPoint.subtitle}}
All news

Press review: EU sets gas price cap and seeks to reconcile Greece, Turkey

Top stories from the Russian press on Tuesday, December 20th
© AP Photo/Michael Sohn

MOSCOW, December 20. /TASS/. Experts doubt that the move to establish a gas price cap will help Europe resolve its energy issues, Russia and Belarus plan to create a common defense space and Brussels seeks to reconcile Ankara and Athens. These stories topped Tuesday’s newspaper headlines across Russia.

 

Kommersant: EU sets gas price cap at achievable level

European Union members agreed to set a gas price cap at about €180 per megawatt hour (or $1,900 per 1,000 cubic meters) starting on February 15, 2023. The mechanism will be triggered only if futures on the Dutch Title Transfer Facility (TTF), Europe’s major gas hub, exceed the level for three days and are also over €35 higher than LNG prices. Analysts believe that the new mechanism may be activated this winter, creating the risk that LNG will move from the EU to Asia, Kommersant writes.

Sergey Kondratyev from the Institute of Energy and Finance Foundation points out that the move to establish "a price ceiling" increases the likelihood of its use. Certain amounts of gas may move to the over-the-counter market, but it will most likely have little effect as gas supplies will be redirected to Asia. "The issue currently is not so much about the price cap because the price of gas in the European Union will to a greater extent depend on demand in Asia, where gas will move to so Europeans will be unable to purchase LNG at all," he noted.

Ivan Timonin from Vygon Consulting, in turn, doubts that the introduction of the new mechanism will make it possible to solve the problem of LNG competition between Europe and Asia on a limited market, "which is why its impact on prices will be speculative and won’t last long." The expert expects gas prices to remain at the $1,300-1,500 per 1,000 cubic meters mark in 2023 with high amounts of gas in European storage facilities and the weather favoring importers. That said, "it cannot be ruled out that we won’t have a chance to see the new tool work."

The expert also emphasized that the price cap did not apply to spot prices. "After reaching the price cap, liquidity is highly likely to move from the regulated futures market to the unregulated sport market, which, in turn, will push spot prices up," Timonin stressed.

 

Izvestia: Russia, Belarus plan to create common defense space

Presidents Vladimir Putin of Russia and Alexander Lukashenko of Belarus discussed ways to ensure the security of the Union State at a meeting in Minsk on December 19. Meanwhile, news broke that the Armed Forces of Ukraine had used Swedish-made Archer howitzers in an attack on Donetsk. Experts point out that NATO countries and their allies have long been using Ukraine as a testing ground to try out their advanced weapons, Izvestia writes.

Putin stated following the meeting with his Belarusian counterpart that they had discussed the creation of the Union State’s common defense space, as well as cooperation within the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) where Belarus will take up chairmanship on January 1. Apart from other things, the parties agreed to work on the development of new military hardware and maintain the practice of holding joint drills.

Putin pointed out that Russia and Belarus conducted joint military planning as part of consistent efforts to implement their common military doctrine. Moscow and Minsk have a joint regional group of forces and common air defenses. In addition, the Russian president did not rule out the possibility of training the crews of Belarusian warplanes re-equipped for the use of weapons with special nuclear warheads.

As for Western-made weapons in Ukraine, NATO members view the current military activities in the country as a good opportunity to test their existing and advanced weapons, military expert Vasily Dandykin told the newspaper.

According to him, apart from Sweden, the Czech Republic, France, Poland and other countries are also providing NATO-standard 155 mm artillery systems to Ukraine. As those are used in combat, conclusions will be drawn and the systems will be improved.

The expert noted that Sweden was not a NATO member yet but was going to join the bloc in the near future. "The country was one of the first to start providing weapons to Ukraine, making it clear that it has long been following NATO’s policies," Dandykin noted.

 

Izvestia: Brussels embarks on reconciling Turkey and Greece

Secret talks between Director of the Greek Prime Minister’s Diplomatic Office Anna-Maria Bura and Turkish Presidential Spokesman Ibrahim Kalin took place in Brussels. Athens and Ankara had many times found themselves on the brink of an armed conflict before but this time, the European Union decided to interfere. However, analysts interviewed by Izvestia believe that it should have been done much earlier.

In recent months, Ankara repeatedly accused Athens of building up weapons arsenals on Greek islands in the Aegean Sea, not far from Turkey's coast. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan hinted publicly the other day that he could target the Greek capital with Tayfun small-range ballistic missiles unless Athens changed its military buildup policy.

Researcher with the Department of the Middle and Post-Soviet East at the Institute of Scientific Information on Social Sciences of the Russian Academy of Sciences Alina Sbitneva points out that the conflict between Ankara and Athens is a long-standing one. "It is first and foremost about territorial disputes over islands in the Aegean Sea, as well as about a number of disagreements on the issue of Cyprus. Meanwhile, both countries are NATO members. Moreover, Greece is also part of the European Union. Such radical contradictions certainly worry the European community who is not ready to face another round of tensions in the Mediterranean region, let alone military activities between countries," the expert explained. "It’s interesting that it was Brussels that made an effort to reconcile the parties. The question is how useful the meeting was because Turkey no longer sees the EU as an organization who it should listen to," Sbitneva noted.

"This conflict is surely too tough of a nut for Europe to crack. Brussels addressed it too late, failing to understand that it should have been connecting the threads step by step all this time, otherwise the only remaining option would be to untangle the accumulated contradictions or just watch Ankara handle the job on its own," head of the Department of the Middle and Post-Soviet East at the Institute of Scientific Information on Social Sciences of the Russian Academy of Sciences Vladimir Avatkov emphasized.

 

Nezavisimaya Gazeta: Japan views China as challenge in updated military strategy

Japanese Foreign Minister Yoshimasa Hayashi will pay a visit to China before the end of December. It will be the first visit to China by a Japanese top diplomat in the past three years. During this time, relations between the two countries have deteriorated due to the Taiwan issue and territorial disputes in the East China Sea. In addition, Tokyo has announced recently that China will be labeled as "an unprecedented strategic challenge" in its updated military doctrine. Japan also plans to significantly boost defense spending. One would think that these steps make it impossible to improve ties but experts do not rule out a trade and economic agreement, Nezavisimaya Gazeta writes.

In Beijing, the parties will particularly discuss their dispute over the Diaoyudao (Senkaku) Islands, developments in Ukraine and interaction between private companies.

"Although Japan, possibly under US pressure, is joining the policy to deter China, economic ties between the two countries remain at a high level," said Kiril Babyev, the head of the Russian Academy of Sciences’ Institute of China and Contemporary Asia. "Their development greatly benefits Japan. This is why the Japanese government will try to make every effort to soften its political statements to prevent those from harming economic cooperation. This seems to be the main goal of the visit. As for the disputed territories, no compromise is in sight. The issue will continue to cast a cloud over relations between the two countries. Particularly in a situation where Japan and China are building up their military, expecting the confrontation to continue," the expert added.

"As for the Ukraine issue, I think that even if it is discussed, the parties will confine themselves to repeating the positions that have already been stated by the two governments. Any specific talks on that are unlikely to be held at this point," Babayev stressed.

 

Vedomosti: Russian ruble to continue weakening until end of year

Russia’s national currency has been rapidly weakening since last week. The dollar and the euro have risen to the levels recorded in May, Vedomosti notes.

A decline in the price of Russia’s Urals crude oil, which is trading below $60 per barrel, is starting to tell on the ruble. The low price comes from discounts caused by Europe’s move to impose an embargo on Russian oil imports. This leads to a drop in export revenues and a reduced currency supply on the market, Finam analyst Alexander Potavin noted.

There is always a surge in demand for foreign currency at the end of the year ahead of the holiday season, Sovcombank Chief Analyst Mikhail Vasilyev pointed out. Banks will be closed so there is now an increased demand for foreign currency, the expert explained. The Central Bank’s policy aimed at weaning off dollar dependence has created a situation where December’s foreign currency purchases by companies and individuals have a stronger impact on the ruble rate, the economist pointed out.

Russia is likely to see a further decline in its export revenues, which will reduce the inflow of foreign currency, making it more expensive. In addition, the expert expects a decline in oil exports due to the European oil embargo and a price cap on Russian oil.

However, the December taxation period, which has already begun, will support the ruble as exporters will step up their currency sales to make payments to the budget, Vasilyev said. Potavin, in turn, expects to see demand for foreign currency weaken and the ruble begin to strengthen after the holiday season.

TASS is not responsible for the material quoted in these press reviews

Press review: Putin to meet Lukashenko in Belarus and EU beats Asia in Russian LNG imports
Top stories from the Russian press on Monday, December 19th
Read more
West was covering up crimes of Kiev regime that led to Ukraine’s tragedy, Lavrov says
"During this entire period, the population of DPR and LPR was subjected to abuse, perennial shelling on the part of the Kiev regime that openly adopted a course towards Russophobia and genocide," the Russian top diplomat noted
Read more
Russian diplomat urges G7 countries to assess global damage they caused in past 25 years
These countries created damage "on several continents," Maria Zakharova stressed
Read more
Ukrainian troops use Grad systems to shell settlement in LPR
20 missiles were fired
Read more
Western policy of sanctions leads to "third world war" - Lukashenko
He stressed that Belarusian high-tech enterprises might help Russia obtain substitutes for Western and Asian microchips
Read more
Russia, Ukraine should develop roadmap and reach common position - Russian official
According to Vladimir Medinsky, aide to the Russian President, Russia’s delegation had left for the Gomel region to hold talks with the Ukrainian side
Read more
Russian defense ministry reports losses among Russian troops during special operation
Konashenkov also said that several Russian soldiers have been taken prisoner
Read more
Ukrainian crisis was sparked by West’s disregard for neo-Nazis’ crimes — envoy to UN
Vasily Nebenzya stressed that Western countries participating in Sunday’s UN Security Council meeting had "failed to offer a word of compassion to Donbass residents"
Read more
Lavrov tells Cavusoglu Moscow is ready for settlement of Ukraine crisis - Foreign Ministry
Russian Foreign Minister briefs Turkish top diplomat on Russia’s operation in Donbass
Read more
Russian aviation gains air superiority over entire Ukraine — Defense Ministry
Russian Defense Ministry spokesman Major General Igor Konashenkov underscored that "since the beginning of the operation, Russian Armed Forces hit 1,114 objects of Ukrainian military infrastructure
Read more
Turkey reveals prospects for passage of Russian warships through Bosphorus and Dardanelles
Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu stressed that Turkey has been unhesitatingly complying with the Montreux Convention to this day
Read more
Western nations agree to disconnect Russian banks from SWIFT
The United Kingdom, Germany, Italy, Canada, the United States, France and the European Commission agreed to impose new "tough financial sanctions" on Russia
Read more
Bank of Russia increases key rate by 10.5 pp to 20%
External conditions for the Russian economy have drastically changed, the regulator noted
Read more
UN unable to create conditions for Russian delegation’s arrival to Geneva event - diplomat
This is a response from the UN secretary general, Maria Zakharova said
Read more
Kiev regime’s leaders to be inevitably punished - Russian Defense Ministry
The civilian population is not at risk, the Defense Ministry said
Read more
Zelensky hastily fled Kiev, Russian State Duma Speaker claims
"He fled to Lvov with his entourage, where he and his assistance were provided with accommodation," the speaker said
Read more
Moscow-Kiev talks to begin at 12:00 Moscow time — envoy
According to Russian delegation head Vladimir Medinsky, the Ukrainian delegation was late due to complicated logistics
Read more
Southern Kurils occupied by Russia, Japanese Foreign Ministry official claims
The Japanese authorities have been refraining from the term "occupation" in the recent years, instead preferring to say that "these islands are covered by the Japanese sovereignty"
Read more
Russian troops welcomed with flags in Ukraine’s Melitopol
The Russian Defense Ministry reassured that Russian troops are not targeting Ukrainian cities, but are limited to surgically striking and incapacitating Ukrainian military infrastructure
Read more
Russian delegation arrives in Belarus for talks with Ukrainians
Russian delegation is ready to start talks with Ukraine in Gomel, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov says
Read more
Ukraine’s boats attack ships evacuating Ukrainian troops who surrendered on Snake Island
Russian Defense Ministry Spokesman Igor Konashenkov added that the boats could have been directed by US drones
Read more
Press review: Putin launches operation to denazify Ukraine and its economic implications
Top stories from the Russian press on Friday, February 25th
Read more
Kiev mayor says Ukrainian capital is encircled
Vitaly Klitschko admitted that the capital’s authorities were not in full control of volunteer battalions of territorial defense, who had been provided with weapons
Read more
Russia still has friends in world — Russian diplomat
Maria Zakharova said in an interview with the Vecher (Evening) with Vladimir Solovyov program on the Rossiya-1
Read more
Ukraine suggested Gomel as venue for talks with Russia, Kremlin says
Russia will not suspend the military operation in Ukraine during the talks with the Ukrainian side, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said
Read more
Russia takes control of Zaporozhskaya nuclear power plant, says defense ministry
The workers of the power plant continue servicing facilities
Read more
It would be US ‘golden dream’ to have nuclear weapons in Ukraine — diplomat
Maria Zakharova recalled that Italy and many other countries possess the US nuclear weapons but do not have access to them
Read more
Russia-EU contacts not officially severed - diplomat
On Friday, the Committee of Ministers of the Council of Europe decided to suspend Russia from its rights of representation in the Committee of Ministers and in the PACE
Read more
Russian Forces carry out precision missile strike on Ukrainian military infrastructure
Russian Armed Forces destroyed over 800 Ukrainian military infrastructure objects
Read more
Russian army’s main clashes in Ukraine are with neo-Nazis - Putin
Russian President stressed that the Ukrainian nationalists were playing the role of the army’s ‘blocking detachments’
Read more
Russia-Ukraine talks to begin on Monday morning — source
The reason is the Ukrainian delegation’s logistics, the source said
Read more
Surrendered Ukrainian troops confirm Kiev’s plans of massive offensive in Donbass — DPR
The Russian special operation was very timely, Deputy Head of the DPR People’s Militia Eduard Basurin noted
Read more
Ukrainian garrison at Snake Island surrenders to Russian Armed Forces — Defense Ministry
82 Ukrainian servicemen laid down their weapons and voluntarily surrendered to the Russian Armed Forces
Read more
European Union closes airspace to Russia — document
However, the competent authorities may authorize an aircraft to land in, take off from, or overfly for humanitarian purposes or for any other purpose consistent with the objectives of this regulation
Read more
Russia may nationalize property of US, EU citizens in response to sanctions - Medvedev
He noted that Russia is being threatened with arrests of assets of Russian citizens and companies abroad - "just like that, without any sanctions," "in a carpet fashion," "out of spite"
Read more
Putin orders "special service regime" in Russia’s deterrence force
Russian President stressed that the Western countries were also taking unfriendly actions against Russia in the economic sphere
Read more
Press review: Why Putin put nuke forces on high alert and liberation of Donbass continues
Top stories from the Russian press on Monday, February 28th
Read more
FSB prevents terrorist attack in Russian Kaluga Region
It was plotted by order of the Islamic State terrorist organization
Read more
France to boost military assistance to Ukraine, toughen anti-Russian sanctions
French President Emmanuel Macron is determined to take "measures to freeze financial assets" of Russian public figures on the national level
Read more
Residential building in Kiev hit by air defense missile - Russian Defense Ministry source
According to the source, following the loss of the Gostomel airstrip, the Ukrainian military relocated three Buk-M1 launchers in order to reinforce the defense of the Zhulyany airport
Read more
President Lukashenko rules out nuclear weapons in Belarus
According to a report by BelTA, Lukashenko dismissed such speculations as "fakes"
Read more
Biden says alternative to sanctions against Russia would be Third World War
"Russia will pay a serious price for this short term and long term, particularly long term," the US leader stressed
Read more
Israel’s prime minister offers Putin mediation on Ukraine — Kremlin
The phone conversation was held at Israel’s initiative
Read more
Beijing says Russia doesn’t need China’s military support in Ukraine operation
The Chinese diplomat noted that Beijing’s position on this issue differs from the views of the American leadership
Read more
Kiev delegation arrives at Belarusian border to negotiate with Russia — president’s office
"The key issue of the talks is an immediate ceasefire and withdrawal of troops from Ukraine," the statement reads
Read more
85% of Serbians will always support Russia whatever may happen - President Vucic
Serbia has always supported Ukraine’s integrity, Serbian President said
Read more
Zelensky accepts Putin’s proposal, ready for peace talks
According to his press secretary Sergey Nikoforov, consultations are underway about the place and time of the negotiations
Read more
Russia ready to show what true de-communization means for Ukraine - Putin
Present-day Ukraine was wholly created by Communist Russia, Putin said
Read more
Russia capable of taking measures to mitigate damage from sanctions - Kremlin
Dmitry Peskov stressed that Russia "has every possibility and potential to do that"
Read more
Lukashenko says Putin promises he would regard attack on Belarus as attack on Russia
The Belarusian leader pointed out that NATO was quickly building up forces on the border with Belarus in Poland and in the Baltic countries
Read more
Ukrainian military shells nine settlements in past 24 hours — LPR mission
The attacks destroyed a home in the town of Pervomaisk, the mission added
Read more