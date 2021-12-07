{{dayPoint.date | date : 'd MMMM yyyy'}}
{{newsPoint.date * 1000 | date : 'HH:mm'}} {{newsPoint.mark}}
{{newsPoint.title}}
{{newsPoint.title+ ' '}}
{{newsPoint.subtitle}}
All news

Press review: How the Putin-Modi summit panned out and winter energy crisis haunting EU

Top stories from the Russian press on Tuesday, December 7th
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Russian President Vladimir Putin Mikhail Klimentyev/Russian Presidential Press and Information Office/TASS
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Russian President Vladimir Putin
© Mikhail Klimentyev/Russian Presidential Press and Information Office/TASS

Izvestia: How the Putin-Modi summit panned out

Read also
Putin-Modi talks lasted for 3.5 hours

Moscow and New Delhi see eye to eye on many global issues, Russian President Vladimir Putin said at his meeting with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The summit concluded with the signing of a package of agreements in several areas, including a military-technical cooperation program through 2031. A Joint Statement called "Partnership for Peace, Progress, and Prosperity" was also adopted at the summit's conclusion. According to experts interviewed by Izvestia, Russian-Indian bilateral dialogue is progressing on a positive, although the bilateral agenda has a few bumps along the way.

Cooperation in space and civil nuclear energy, in particular, is growing, according to Modi. Military contacts are also gaining traction, as can be seen with joint drills between the two countries' armed services being performed on a regular basis. India’s military forces are 60-70% outfitted with Russian equipment, according to Russian Ambassador to India Nikolay Kudashev. Moscow began delivering its S-400 anti-aircraft missile systems to India in November, following a $5 bln contract inked in 2018.

"There is competition for the Indian military equipment market. But Russia has a strong position here, and I hope that it will continue," Director General of the Russian International Affairs Council Andrey Kortunov told Izvestia. According to the expert, India is on par with China in the current National Security Strategy, and both countries are a top priority for Moscow.

Russia and India have plans in store that aim to help build up economic ties, the newspaper writes. Moscow and New Delhi have designed a strategy to strengthen commercial ties. In a joint statement, the parties emphasized the need to start negotiations on a free trade agreement between the Eurasian Economic Union and India. The Modi administration also reiterated its commitment to expanding commerce and investment in Russia's Far East.

At the same time, experts say the start of the 2+2 meetings (between the foreign policy and defense chiefs) allay fears that India is leaning toward the United States. "The shift of India and Russia to the '2+2' arrangement implies that Moscow is no less vital a partner for New Delhi than Washington," Head of the Group on South Asia and Indian Ocean at the Institute of World Economy and International Relations Alexey Kupriyanov told Izvestia.

 

Nezavisimaya Gazeta: Belarus tries to fend off sanctions heat through integration with Russia

Read also
Belarusian president won’t kick out Western diplomats due to sanctions

Minsk has announced the "strong response measures" it had vowed in response to the sanctions imposed last week. As a result, Belarus will refuse to buy items made in "hostile" nations, and it will refuse entry to individuals who "discredit" Belarusian officials and prevent planes from flying. However, according to Nezavisimaya Gazeta, the most stinging bite against Europe is the move to expand union integration with Russia.

The Belarusian Ministry of Foreign Affairs has promised to publish a specific list of prohibited commodities in the near future. However, one of the most essential tasks is to "fight external pressure from the collective West" and to enhance Belarus' economic security, which will be bolstered by union initiatives and economic integration with Russia.

Experts have often spotlighted the language of Minsk's officialdom, believing that the Belarusian authorities' threats to "go to Russia" are actually aimed at resuming Lukashenko’s time-tested strategy of maintaining a balance between the West and the East.

Belarus is actively trading with the EU, purchasing a variety of goods to the tune of roughly 5.5 bln euro - from consumer items to investment instruments. According to analysts, the Belarusian market is not as important for Western producers as it is for Belarus itself. In this regard, Belarusians themselves will once again be the ones feeling the biggest brunt.

 

Izvestia: Is Europe heading towards a new energy crisis?

Read also
Press review: Ukraine tops US-led agenda and Omicron may change OPEC+ plans

Natural gas prices in Europe appear to have stabilized at $1,000 per 1,000 cubic meters, no longer scaring consumers. However, industry experts warned Izvestia that a cold spell, possibly the worst in 30 years, combined with limited fuel reserves in storage could soon trigger a substantial spike in energy prices, potentially forcing a shutdown of industrial enterprises.

The frigid winter and spring of 2021, which resulted in high fuel consumption and limited reserves in European underground gas storage facilities, are the primary cause of the high gas prices at present. Simultaneously, Asian buyers, particularly China, have been battling for spot quantities since the start of the year, influencing pricing.

Although prices have risen marginally from record highs, the situation remains severe today, with market participants fearing a physical scarcity of gas in the event of a harsh winter, according to Izvestia.

"Russian gas companies, with all their desire, will not be able to save Europe from freezing. Gazprom owns a third of the gas market, Novatek’s share in the European LNG market is about 20%," Managing Partner at WMT Consult Ekaterina Kosareva told the newspaper. Prices will continue to rise, she believes. "More proof of this is that Saudi Aramco has raised the January selling prices for oil for Asia and the United States," the commentator recalled.

The situation is really tense, Deputy Director General at the National Energy Security Fund Alexei Grivach agrees. "A lot depends on the winter weather. Prolonged cold spell in the Northern Hemisphere would create the base for a new surge in prices and, perhaps, even a physical shortage of gas on the market," the expert noted.

According to him, Nord Stream 2 may get the green light for its launch in the second half of the heating season, especially if the risks of a physical shortage of gas come true.

 

Vedomosti: Sistema plans to launch up to 100 satellites into space

Read also
Launch of Soyuz-ST-B from Kourou delayed again due to weather conditions

Russian investment giant Sistema plans to pour money into developing the satellite fleet of Sputnix, acquired this year, Vedomosti writes. Sputnix currently has three satellites in orbit over the Earth. According to the company's presentation, Sputnix wants to boost the number of spacecraft to 22 by 2022.

"Around 100 miniature spacecraft will be launched for various objectives in the next two years," said Alexey Katkov, chairman of the Board of Directors of Sitronics and managing partner of Sistema, speaking to Vedomosti. "The investments will amount to several billion rubles," he added.

According to Katkov, the cost of launching a small spacecraft into orbit is around 10 mln rubles ($135,017), and the market cost of manufacturing such a satellite is around the same. The cost of establishing a satellite fleet of 100 vehicles, according to this evaluation, would be around 2 bln rubles ($27 mln).

Meanwhile, Roscosmos, Russia’s Space Corporation, approves the development of private initiatives on the market for Earth remote sensing data and is ready to provide assistance and support to partners, its press service told Vedomosti.

 

Vedomosti: Decarbonizing Russia’s electrical power industry may cost hundreds of billions of dollars

Read also
Russian Energy Ministry confirms death of its former chief Shmatko

Measures to decarbonize Russia’s electrical power industry would require 14-24 trillion rubles ($189 bln-$324 bln) of investments all the way up to 2050, according to the forecast by the Institute for Natural Monopolies Research (IPEM). The demand for electricity by 2050 will amount to 1.32 trillion kWh per year, considering the plans for developing generation and programs to support construction and the upgrading of capacities, Vedomosti writes.

The analysts presented two scenarios - inertial (high-carbon) and low-carbon. The inertial scenario, according to the report, would require about 14 trillion rubles ($189 bln) of investments in 2022-2049, or about 500 bln rubles ($6.75 bln) annually. The low-carbon scenario would need 24 trillion rubles ($324 bln) in total or 860 bln rubles ($11.6 bln) per year. In the first case, greenhouse gas emissions would be reduced by only 1% to the baseline indicators of 2019 to 400 mln tonnes of CO2-equivalent per year, and in the second, by 47% to 215 mln tonnes.

Generating companies told Vedomosti they are already trying to reduce their greenhouse gas emissions. T plus spent 18 bln rubles ($243 mln) on decarbonization over three years, a company representative told Vedomosti. A representative from Gazprom Energoholding told the newspaper that the group's goal is to reduce specific greenhouse gas emissions by 2031 by 10.5% to the level of 2018. Rushydro is switching the Far Eastern thermal generation from coal to gas, the company spokesman said. An Enel Russia rep said that the company was following the general policy of decarbonization of the international Enel group, focusing on achieving carbon neutrality by 2040.

VTB Capital analyst Vladimir Sklyar believes that the low-carbon scenario "seems quite realistic," but it does not take into account investments in the power grid. The entire volume of measures, including the cost of deep repairs, according to the calculations of VTB Capital, may reach up to 47 trillion rubles ($634.7 bln) by 2050.

TASS is not responsible for the material quoted in these press reviews

Press review: Russia, India to deepen ties and NATO spying endangers civilian airliners
Top stories from the Russian press on Monday, December 6th
Read more
Tikhanovskaya confirms departure from Belarus in video address
She said that she made this decision completely on her own
Read more
Turkey can organize Putin-Zelensky talks, Erdogan’s spokesman says
Turkey has good relations with both Russia and Ukraine, Ibrahim Kalin said
Read more
US military base in Syria attacked, Al Arabiya says
According to Syria’s television, several explosions were heard inside the base
Read more
Omicron strain can mutate among animals at first — expert
Chief executive of DNKOM research center Andrei Isaev believes that COVID-19 goes to populations of large mammals and evolves there
Read more
Russian troops to provide for Soyuz safe launch with TASS reporter, Japanese tourists
The launch of the manned spacecraft is scheduled for December 8, 2021
Read more
Press review: Russia, India to deepen ties and NATO spying endangers civilian airliners
Top stories from the Russian press on Monday, December 6th
Read more
Russia’s tennis team grabs Davis Cup trophy for third time in history
The previous two were won in 2002 and in 2006
Read more
Nord Stream 2 can be put into operation only after certification — German ministry
Earlier, it was reported that if energy infrastructure operators want to use it before certification is complete, then penalties will be imposed
Read more
U.S. claims on Russia’s plans to invade Ukraine earlier proved to be wrong — embassy
The diplomatic mission stressed that Russia is not a threat to any country, the deployment of Russian troops on the national territory is our sovereign right and no one's business
Read more
Putin says supports initiative of insuring volunteers
Personal, in-depth understanding of problems, painful points is bringing volunteer initiatives to a new level, says Russian President
Read more
India, Russia sign agreements on defense cooperation
Earlier, the Indian defense chief held talks with his Russian counterpart in New Delhi
Read more
Hainan to host first China Sports Import Expo
The exhibition hall will include an international zone represented by six countries: Brazil, Great Britain, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands and Japan
Read more
Putin, Biden to discuss Ukraine, NATO’s expansion, other issues by video link — Kremlin
It will be necessary to discuss what is being done to implement the understandings that were achieved in Geneva, presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov noted
Read more
Hainan Ocean Park steps up efforts to save marine animals
Biodiversity Conservation Center provides disease diagnosis and treatment for injured marine life
Read more
Haikou tops the list of Chinese cities with the cleanest air
Lhasa came in second, and Huangshan came in third
Read more
‘Cheap bit of fake news’: MP blasts Bild’s article on Russian plan to invade Ukraine
According to the lawmaker "this cheap fake news item is being seriously presented by a seemingly reputable newspaper that decided to follow suit of US media outlets"
Read more
Deep freeze breaks 1893 record in St. Petersburg as temperature drops to 21 below zero
According to Leading Expert at the Fobos weather center Mikhail Leus, the city has broken cold weather records twice in the 21st century
Read more
Hainan to recycle up to 85% of renewable resources by 2025
By that date, more than 95% of populated areas in the province will establish their own recycling facilities
Read more
Ural vehicles enjoy demand in more than 40 countries — Russian Deputy PM
The company’s share on the Russian market of all-wheel drive trucks is about 30%, Yuri Borisov said
Read more
U.S. is considering different ways to help Ukraine defend territory - Secretary of Defense
Lloyd Austin avoided answering the question of whether Washington believes that a Russian invasion of Ukraine is possible
Read more
Hainan authorities to kick off 22nd International Tourism Island Carnival on December 10
Hainan International Tourism Island Carnival will run until December 31 with the closing ceremony set to be held at the Sanya International Duty Free Center
Read more
Biden says he does not accept anybody’s red lines referring to Ukraine
"We’re aware of Russia’s actions for a long time and my expectation is we’re going to have a long discussion with Putin," US President added
Read more
US top diplomat hopes Russia will choose de-escalation in respect of Ukraine
Antony Blinken urged to engage in diplomacy over what differences exist
Read more
Fixed capital investment in Hainan increased 11.6% in January-October
Compared with the same period in 2019, the increase was 21.4%, the Hainan Daily newspaper reported, citing data from the provincial statistics office
Read more
US Ambassador to Russia insists American diplomats cannot obtain Russian visas
A representative of the US Department of State told TASS that over the recent days, the US and Russia have achieved progress on bilateral issues concerning diplomatic visas
Read more
White House confirms plans of holding video call between Biden and Putin on December 7
The leaders will discuss a range of topics in the U.S.-Russia relationship
Read more
About 2.7 mln volunteers in Russia, including over 300,000 students, Deputy PM says
During the pandemic about 65,000 volunteer medics were helping fight the coronavirus infection
Read more
Hainan’s international trade turnover with ASEAN countries reached $3 billion
Vietnam, Indonesia, Singapore and the Philippines are Hainan’s top trade partners
Read more
New coronavirus strain may be first sign of pandemic’s end — expert
According to Nikiforov, the new strain may cause the virus to become an ordinary seasonal respiratory infection
Read more
Putin-Modi talks lasted for 3.5 hours
The two leaders discussed bilateral relations, including joint efforts within the G20, BRICS and the Shanghai Cooperation Organization, the struggle with terrorism and Afghanistan
Read more
Japan to seek comprehensive development of relations with Russia, PM says
Fumio Kishida stressed that the development would be based on Japan's position aimed at resolving the territorial dispute and making a peace treaty
Read more
Putin arrives in India for talks with Prime Minister Modi
Putin and Modi will make statements for the media at the beginning of their meeting
Read more
Putin to listen with great attention to Biden’s proposals on Ukraine, says spokesman
Dmitry Peskov drew attention to "an aggressive and hostile rhetoric coming from Europe’s capital cities" and from Washington on the situation around Ukraine
Read more
The Sanya IP Rights Protection Center in Hainan speeds up work
The time for reviewing applications to obtain documents confirming exclusive rights to inventions has been reduced more than sixfold
Read more
Media: Hainan authorities to help develop digital zone in Fuxingcheng Science City
The secretary of the Hainan Province Industry and IT Technology Party Committee noted that "this science city is making progress every year, moving to stages of increasingly intensive development."
Read more
Polish Maritime Office confirms detention of Russian vessel in Baltic Sea
Currently, the vessel is lying in the anchorage
Read more
Ukraine won’t implement Minsk Accords, should be impelled to do so - Russian top diplomat
The Russian side has repeatedly stressed that it is not a party to the internal Ukrainian conflict in Donbass and consistently supports a complete and unfailing implementation of the Minsk Accords that it signed as a mediator in the process of the peaceful settlement
Read more
Russia opting for persuasion rather than compulsion concerning vaccination — Putin
Read more
Press review: Why Russia nabbed Ukrainian spy ring and Transnistria up against the wall
Top stories from the Russian press on Friday, December 3rd
Read more
Putin, Biden to hold talks via live link-up on Tuesday
The leaders are expected to discuss the situation around Ukraine, NATO’s eastward expansion, some issues of strategic stability and the bilateral agenda
Read more
China opens first LNG refueling station in Hainan — media
The fueling station will serve LNG-powered China National Offshore Oil Company ships
Read more
Galia Lahav House of Couture to host show at Hainan International Wedding Festival
The event will be held on November 30
Read more
Kremlin slams potential US sanctions against Putin's inner circle as media hysteria
Earlier on Monday, CNN reported that the potential new US sanctions may affect the Russian president’s close associates and also include the disconnection of Russia from the SWIFT system
Read more
Polish border guards detain Russian freighter in Baltic Sea, web portal says
According to Polish media outlets, the ship has been detained and is currently in Gdansk’s port
Read more
Russia bashes new Western sanctions against Belarus — foreign ministry
Maria Zakharova said that sanctions have "a clear political connotation and are another example of interference in the internal affairs of a sovereign state"
Read more
Hainan authorities publish 14th Five-Year Financial Industry Development Plan
The added value of the financial sector should to exceed 100 billion yuan (about $15.6 billion) by the end of this five-year plan
Read more
Russian Navy aircraft deliver missile strikes in drills as US warship deploys to Black Sea
The exercise involved over 20 aircraft
Read more
Turkey, Russia cooperating on development of Turkish fighter jet - Turkish official
Director of Russia’s Federal Service for Military Technical Cooperation Dmitry Shugayev said in August that Russia and Turkey were in consultations on issues of cooperation in the area of the development of Turkey’s TF-X fighter jet
Read more
One quarter of gas injected this year has been withdrawn from European UGSF, says Gazprom
As of December 4, the European underground storage facilities were 66.78%, or slightly over 72 bln cubic meters full, which is 21.4 bln cubic meters lower than last year
Read more
Russia, India sign agreement on military-technical cooperation till 2030
The agreement provides for cooperation by arms and services and also the supplies and development of armaments and other military hardware, the Russian Defense Ministry informed
Read more