Russian Energy Ministry confirms death of its former chief Shmatko

MOSCOW, November 8. /TASS/. Russia’s Ministry of Energy has confirmed the death of its former minister Sergei Shmatko, aged 55. Nikolai Shulginov, the current minister, has offered his condolences.

"On behalf of the Energy Ministry of the Russian Federation and from me personally, I want to convey my deepest condolences over the death of Special Representative of the President of the Russian Federation on International Cooperation in the Electrical Power Industry, and member of the public council of the Russian Energy Ministry S.I. Shmatko," Shulginov was quoted as saying in a telegram published on the ministry’s website on Monday.

Shmatko was one of the most respected bosses of the fuel and energy sector, having contributed much to the development of the industry, tackling the most important tasks domestically and internationally, according to Shulginov.

Shmatko served as Russia’s Energy Minister from 2008 to 2012.