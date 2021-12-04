Launch of Soyuz-ST-B from Kourou delayed again due to weather conditions

PARIOS, December 4. /TASS/. The launch of a Soyuz-ST-B carrier rocket with Galileo satellites from the Kourou space center in French Guiana was delayed again on Saturday due to adverse weather conditions, according to the live broadcast by launch operator Arianespace.

"No launch attempt today," reads a message that appeared during the broadcast.

Russian state-run space corporation Roscosmos said in its Telegram channel that another launch attempt is scheduled for 03:19 Moscow time on December 5.

Arianespace CEO Stephane Israel said in a Twitter post that the launch was delayed due to lightning. In his words, the carrier rocket is in stable condition.

This is the third delayed launch of the rocket. The blastoff was initially scheduled for early December 2, was postponed for 24 hours twice. The first delay was due to adverse weather conditions, the second - due to problems at the French downstream telemetry station.