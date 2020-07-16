{{dayPoint.date | date : 'd MMMM yyyy'}}
{{newsPoint.date * 1000 | date : 'HH:mm'}} {{newsPoint.mark}}
{{newsPoint.title}}
{{newsPoint.title+ ' '}}
{{newsPoint.subtitle}}
All news

Press review: US to target Nord Stream 2’s EU creditors and Russia cracks down on US cult

Top stories in the Russian press on Thursday, July 16
© Nord Stream 2/Paul Langrock

 

Kommersant: Washington to turn up the heat on Nord Stream’s European creditors

The United States is trying to exert pressure on European creditors of the Nord Stream 2 project, threatening to impose retroactive sanctions on them. US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo demanded that Shell, Engie, Uniper, Wintershall and OMV should leave immediately or otherwise all their assets in America will be frozen. The new threats come amid Gazprom’s revved-up efforts to complete the project. However, it still remains unclear how the companies, which allocated 4.7 bln euro for Nord Stream 2 in loans, could avoid sanctions, Kommersant business daily writes.

Read also
Nord Stream 2 AG cannot start pipelaying due to possible appeal, says regulator

In 2017, when Rex Tillerson headed the US State Department, he decided against imposing the Countering America's Adversaries Through Sanctions Act (CAATSA) against Nord Stream 2 because the project’s implementation had begun before this legislation was adopted. Managing Partner at Pen & Paper’s Moscow office Anton Imennov explained that Trump had empowered the Treasury Department with the right to impose CAATSA sanctions after coordination with the State Department. "Now the US has run out of the means of halting Nord Stream 2’s construction and that’s why Mike Pompeo had to immediately remove the clause on the application of Section 232 of CAATSA," the lawyer said. Therefore, "these are not new sanctions but well forgotten old ones."

Section 232 says that the sanctions target companies, which deliberately take part in building Russian energy export pipelines, provide investments or supply goods, services and technologies to the tune of over $1 mln in any single transaction or $5 mln in a 12-month period. A major blow could be dealt to five European companies sponsoring Nord Stream 2 - Shell, Engie, Uniper, Wintershall and OMV. Sources in these companies earlier said that in case of a real threat of sanctions they would be forced to leave. However, the management of all participants said that key investments in the project had been already provided.

In this situation it is unclear what the US wants from Gazprom’s partners. The application of retroactive sanctions would be an unprecedented step and in theory, these European companies could demand Gazprom return the loans and announce plans publicly to stop the implementation of Nord Stream 2. In this case, the project’s political positions will be weakened since it won’t be called European anymore, nevertheless the company still has the opportunity to complete the construction, the paper says.

 

Izvestia: Russia steps up fight against religious extremists

Russia has carried out a number of special operations against Jehovah's Witnesses (a US-based religious sect that is outlawed in Russia) in several regions. On July 15, one of the extremist organization’s leaders was detained in Siberia’s Tomsk Region, and ten others were arrested in Voronezh, in central Russia, over recruiting new members into the religious cult despite the ban.

One of the reasons for this intensified effort by Russian law enforcement agencies against the religious group is that its followers are known COVID-19 deniers, Roman Silantyev, who heads the human rights center at the World Russian People's Council, told Izvestia. Jehovah’s Witnesses do not only ban followers from blood transfusions, but also praise those who died because of rejecting medical assistance as heroes.

Read also
Head of Jehovah's Witnesses cell in Siberian city detained on extremism charges

A source in law enforcement agencies told the paper that systemic work had been conducted against the sect’s followers for several years in Russia. Another source linked the beefed-up effort by Russian law enforcement agencies to the threat that the sect’s members could sabotage anti-epidemic measures.

The sect’s activity poses a threat not only to people’s health. There are serious concerns over the goals pursued by Jehovah’s Witnesses in Russia, the expert noted. "When the ban was imposed, Jehovah’s Witnesses had nearly 170,000 adult members. The organization’s cells were nearly in all regions throughout the country. The organization is subordinated to its headquarters in the United States, where the supervision center is located. This is a sort of ‘a fifth column,’" Silantyev explained.

 

Media: OPEC+ starts cautiously increasing production

The move to increase quotas on oil production starting in August by 2 mln barrels per day could keep oil prices at $40-$50 per barrel until the end of the year, experts interviewed by Izvestia said. The decision by the OPEC+ Ministerial Monitoring Committee to preserve the previous agreements and cut production starting in August by 7.7 mln barrels instead of 9.6 mln in July was expected. There are signs of rising oil demand on the market and that’s why cartel members, who refused to ease restrictions, could cede ground to more active players.

Read also
OPEC+ agreement to have positive effect on energy market stabilization - Kremlin

If OPEC+ countries had decided to keep oil cuts at previous levels, this would have created risks for some states of losing their market share, said Marcel Salikhov, President of the Institute of Energy and Finances. As a result of the OPEC+ agreements, starting from August 1 the oil volume on the market will increase by 2 mln barrels per day. According to the International Energy Agency, as far as demand for oil globally goes, the world is ready for this figure, said chief analyst at AMarkets Artem Deyev. "In fact, nothing will change, prices will remain at the previous level of $40-$50, unless there is a second wave of the pandemic," the expert told the paper.

Meanwhile, the real increase in production in August could be less because of those countries, which did not fully meet their commitments in May-June, namely Iraq, Angola, Nigeria and Kazakhstan, Kommersant business daily writes. According to Platts, they will have to cut production by 0.84 barrels per day in July-September.

Basically, OPEC+ is returning to the schedule of cuts agreed on for April and it implies gradually boosting production and that’s why this won’t be a surprise for Russian companies, Fitch expert Dmitry Marinchenko said. According to the analyst, Russia will be able to step up production in August by nearly 400,000 barrels per day. If this level remains unchanged until the end of the year, Russia’s oil output in 2020 will turn out to be 8-10% lower than in 2019. Another mystery is how the quotas will be shared among Russian companies and whether they will be able to boost production proportionally or whether someone will increase it more than others.

 

RBC: Armenian-Azerbaijan border conflict turns hot

The hot phase of the Armenian-Azerbaijani conflict has been raging for four days, resulting in nearly 20 casualties. Meanwhile, there is no fighting on the contact line along Nagorno-Karabakh, the traditional conflict zone between Armenia and Azerbaijan, which is located to the southeast of the new hotbed, RBC writes. The area of current conflict - the Tavush Region in Armenia and the Tovuz Region in Azerbaijan - is mountainous but densely populated. Exchanges of fire took place earlier there. The reason is that there is no official border between the two countries.

Read also
Baku reports renewed clashes on Azerbaijan-Armenia border

Until 2018, shooting in this region was common, but the current situation is absolutely unprecedented because its intensity could be only compared to the April 2016 war in Nagorno-Karabakh, said Leonid Nersisyan, a military expert from the Armenian Research & Development Institute (ARDI).

Azerbaijani political scientist Farchad Mammadov has a different view on the reasons behind the current escalation. According to him, the incident was provoked by Armenia in order to maintain the status quo at the Karabakh negotiations. "Azerbaijan wants to restore integrity by returning Nagorno-Karabakh. If Baku had sought conflict escalation, the shooting would have started in Nagorno-Karabakh, not on the border with Armenia," he said. Yerevan’s strategy is to create "a threat to its statehood" and make it a background for talks on the future of Nagorno-Karabakh and then torpedo them.

The current incident is the first major military clash after Nikol Pashinyan had assumed power in Armenia, the paper notes. The prospects for further escalation of the conflict depend on several factors - mass demonstrations in Baku on July 14 and Turkey’s direct support for Azerbaijan at all levels, but Russia’s efforts to stabilize the situation could outshine all others, Nersisyan said.

 

Izvestia: MMA sees popularity boom in Russia

Russia’s mixed martial arts (MMA) are attracting a bigger number of spectators and have made leaps and bounds over the past years. Now Russia has got not only several talented fighters but also two champions of the world’s most prestigious league - UFC. The names of Khabib Nurmagomedov and Petr Yan are familiar to every sports fan. Another champion, Zabit Magomedsharipov, is an up and coming fighter, who’s a prize-winner for the most spectacular bouts almost every night, Izvestia writes.

Read also
Russian MMA fighter Yan wins UFC bantamweight title

The MMA broadcast ratings on TV have been setting records and sometimes even outperform football and hockey. "There are two reasons here. Firstly, MMA is now perceived as professional sport," Executive Director at Russian Cagefighting Championship (RCC) Nikolai Klimenko said. "New teams emerge and there is good management. The number of promotions has increased and the product quality has improved, and sponsors have come. This certainly impacts the level of athletes. Second, if we speak about UFC, two years ago they entered our market and since then the number of UFC fighters has grown and new leaders have emerged."

The head of Russian professional team Rat Alexander Skaredin stressed that the breakthrough of MMA in Russia is the result of systemic work. "Quantity always becomes quality," the expert said. "Today, Russia is ranked third in the world for the number of professional MMA fighters after the US and Brazil."

Meanwhile, experts have different views on the prospects of MMA in Russia. According to Klimenko, one day MMA could catch up with football and hockey and this is only a matter of time. However, Skaredin believes that this is impossible because Russia’s MMA is in a no-win situation compared to football and hockey. "MMA will never become sport number one in the world and moreover in Russia, that’s why we should be just glad for our champions and hope that MMA is becoming more popular," he said.

 

TASS is not responsible for the material quoted in these press reviews

Press review: Moscow slams politicizing Syria aid and combat rages on Azeri-Armenia border
Top stories in the Russian press on Wednesday, July 15
Read more
Hungary reopens borders for Russian nationals
It said that the nationals of Hungary and members of their families arriving from Russia, as well as those who are not Hungarian nationals, must undergo medical examination upon their entry
Read more
Kremlin concerned by clashes on Azeri-Armenian border
Moscow has called on both sides to exercise restraint
Read more
Russia might register coronavirus vaccine by end of summer - expert
Now the development of the vaccine is at the stage of preclinical trials, they might last another month
Read more
Russia experiencing surge in coronavirus recoveries, as numbers surpass 70%
A month ago, the share of recoveries was 53%
Read more
Azerbaijani general killed in armed clashes on border with Armenia
Read more
Russia, Germany discuss potential production of Russian COVID-19 vaccine in Germany
There was a meeting between Russian Health Minister Mikhail Murashko and German Ambassador to Russia Geza Andreas von Geyr
Read more
Russian fighters shadow Norwegian and US spy planes over Barents and Black Seas
The Russian fighters shadowed the reconnaissance aircraft at a safe distance and the flights proceeded in compliance with the international rules of using the airspace, Russia’s National Defense Control Center stressed
Read more
China to impose sanctions on US citizens, organizations after Trump’s executive order
Beijing says that Washington’s unilateral actions contradict basic principles of the international law
Read more
Russian shipbuilders to lay down four warships, two submarines on July 16
Among theam are Project 22350 two frigates, Project 885M ‘Yasen-M’ two multi-purpose nuclear-powered submarines and Project 23900 two multi-purpose amphibious assault ships
Read more
Baku, Yerevan exchange statements on possibility of striking critical infrastructure
Tensions on Armenian-Azerbaijani border flared up on July 12
Read more
Press review: Moscow slams politicizing Syria aid and combat rages on Azeri-Armenia border
Top stories in the Russian press on Wednesday, July 15
Read more
Presidential election campaign kicks off in Belarus
The country’s Central Election Commission (CEC) has registered five candidates
Read more
Russia chooses first 13 countries for resuming international flight connection
The list of countries that meet epidemiological safety requirements include the UK, Hungary, Germany, Denmark, Italy, the Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Finland, Vietnam, China, Mongolia, Sri Lanka
Read more
‘Truman, Eisenhower, Kennedy rolling over in their graves’: Diplomat rips Trump’s EU jab
According to the Russian diplomat, the former US presidents that saw the beginning of the European integration process would have been taken aback by Trump’s statements
Read more
Russia may be the first to finish coronavirus vaccine trials, says expert
Phase 2 trials of this vaccine will be completed on August 3
Read more
Press review: US to target Nord Stream 2’s EU creditors and Russia cracks down on US cult
Top stories in the Russian press on Thursday, July 16
Read more
Central Russian court places members of Jehovah’s Witnesses in custody until September
As part of the case, ten people are suspected of running a local religious organization affiliated with Jehovah’s Witnesses
Read more
Putin, Merkel condemn Kiev’s statements on review of Minsk Agreements
According to the Kremlin press service, Russian head of state "emphasized the counter-productivity of Ukrainian attempts to distort the substance of the Minsk Agreements"
Read more
Over a quarter of Russia’s population now immune to coronavirus, says sanitary watchdog
To date, 746,369 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Russia, with 523,249 patients having recovered from the disease
Read more
First robotic taxis can start working in Moscow in 2024
Over one hundred robotic cars of the technology company Yandex are now tested in Moscow
Read more
Minsk, Moscow ink deal on Russian oil supplies
The Belarusian Prime Minister did not detail the agreement on energy resources
Read more
Koronavir anti-coronavirus drug has been released in Russia
Koronavir is one of the first drugs in the world that fights not the complications from SARS-CoV-2, but directly the virus itself
Read more
Criminal proceeding initiated against 10 Jehova’s Witnesses in Russia’s Voronezh
The members of the organization continued its activity between 2018 and 2020, although they were informed about the ban
Read more
All repatriation flight returnees will self-isolate for 14 days
Moreover, foreign citizens travelling to Russia for working purpose also have to self-isolate for 14 days
Read more
Baku reports renewed clashes on Azerbaijan-Armenia border
The situation on the border escalated on July 12
Read more
COVID-19 vaccine trials show it is safe and well tolerated, says Defense Ministry
Eighteen volunteers took part in the vaccine trials
Read more
Resumption of international flights to be announced shortly, says Russian Deputy PM
Over 266,000 Russians have been carried back to Russia by repatriation flights since the beginning of the pandemic
Read more
Head of Jehovah's Witnesses cell in Siberian city detained on extremism charges
A search of his apartment is underway and investigators are questioning the witnesses
Read more
Outsourcing to ease Russian-Iranian trade amid sanctions, says official
Russian-Iranian Business Council Vladimir Obydenov added that the mechanism is relevant as Russian producers may be reluctant to make deals with Iranian businesses because of US sanctions.
Read more
Putin to take part in keel-laying ceremony for warships in Crimea July 16
Read more
Russia calling on Georgia to cease border provocations and begin dialogue
Russia concerned over increased cases of illegal border crossings from Georgia
Read more
Situation on Armenian-Azerbaijani border relatively calm — Armenian defense ministry
Armenia lost four servicemen killed and five injured since July 12
Read more
Over 50 countries submit purchase requests for anti-COVID-19 Avifavir
The production of the drug has been increased to 300,000 courses a month
Read more
Russian shipyard floats out first serial Borei-A-class nuclear-powered submarine
The lead submarine of Project 955A, the Knyaz Vladimir, has already entered service with the Russian Navy
Read more
Russian hi-tech firm develops mobile anti-drone system
The system can identify a drone under the ‘friend or foe’ principle without an operator’s participation
Read more
Shipbuilders deliver two latest fast-speed patrol boats to Russian Navy
The boats officially entered service with the Baltic Fleet
Read more
Russia develops new light armored vehicle for helicopter airlifting
The Strela vehicle weighs just 4.7 tonnes
Read more
New US sanctions will not have serious impact on TurkStream, expert says
To date, the first line of the TurkStream has already been launched
Read more
Press review: Putin’s May decree adjusted and clashes erupt between Armenia, Azerbaijan
Top stories in the Russian press on Tuesday, July 14
Read more
Russian university says clinical trials of COVID-19 vaccine completed
The volunteers will be discharged on July 15 and July 20
Read more
Militants collecting data on Russian military facilities detained in Syria
The extremists were taken to Tadmor, located near Syria’s Palmyra
Read more
Russian private firm MTKS to make four prototypes of reusable spacecraft for $136 mln
The main function of Argo is to deliver supplies to an orbital station
Read more
Russian health minister, US ambassador discuss COVID-19 pandemic, vaccines
The Russian health minister suggested holding a video conference of experts from the two states to share experience
Read more
Putin changes plans, will visit Crimea on July 20
On Thursday he will instead call the first meeting on the budget process
Read more
Russian wrestler Makhov to be awarded 2012 London Summer Olympic gold
The gold and silver medals at that time went to Uzbekistan’s Artur Taimazov and Georgia’s Davit Modzmanashvili respectively, but both were disqualified last year after retesting positive for banned performance enhancing substances
Read more
Unfair competition: Kremlin blasts US threat against EU companies over Russian pipelines
The construction of the Nord Stream 2 project was suspended at the end of 2019 when the Swiss pipe-laying company Allseas stopped work due to US sanctions
Read more
SGTT CEO: Power Machines may remain Siemens’ partner even after the exit from SGTT
The CEO of Siemens Gas Turbine Technologies (SGTT) Nico Paetzold in an interview with TASS
Read more
Novosibirsk scientists are first in Russia to obtain COVID-19-neutralizing antibodies
The further development of this work will serve as a basis for creation of the specific COVID-19 therapeutic and prevention tools
Read more
Gazprom Armenia reports damaged pipeline near border with Azerbaijan
On July 12, the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry informed of an attempt by the Armenian Armed Forces to attack the republic’s positions in the direction of Tovuz on the border using artillery
Read more
Turkey, Russia continue talks on S-400 deliveries
Turkey is the first NATO member state to purchase such air defense missile systems from Russia
Read more