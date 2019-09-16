{{dayPoint.date | date : 'd MMMM yyyy'}}
{{newsPoint.date * 1000 | date : 'HH:mm'}} {{newsPoint.mark}}
{{newsPoint.title}}
{{newsPoint.title+ ' '}}
{{newsPoint.subtitle}}
All news

Press review: Russia, Belarus moving closer and Putin to meet Erdogan, Rouhani in Ankara

Top stories in the Russian press on Monday, September 16
Prime Minister of Belarus Sergei Rumas and Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev Dmitry Astakhov/POOL/TASS
Prime Minister of Belarus Sergei Rumas and Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev
© Dmitry Astakhov/POOL/TASS

Kommersant: Russia, Belarus may unify trade by 2022

Read also
Belarus will never turn its back on Russia, president says

The economic integration program between Russia and Belarus, initialed by the countries in early September, but not publicly disclosed, is designed for a year and a half and includes a partial unification of the two economic systems starting from January 2021, Kommersant wrote referring to a source in the government. Press secretary of the Russian Prime Minister Oleg Osipov confirmed this to TASS.

The integration plan would include a unified tax code, a foreign trade system and a civil code, an amalgamated accounting of property and similar social guarantees, and an almost joint banking supervision system, but with two central banks, a single regulator of oil, gas and electricity markets along with a harmonized state regulation of industries.

This degree of integration is higher than in the EU, in fact as far as the economy goes it resembles more of a confederate state starting from 2022, the newspaper wrote. Moreover, it is unlikely to be completely equal for the parties. The Russian economy is 29 times larger than Belarus’. Given that Belarusian GDP in 2018 was 3.4% of Russia's GDP, implementing the plan by 2021, the fully state-owned economy of Belarus could be "absorbed" by the Russian economy at the management level, Kommersant wrote. There are few details in the program. The bulk of the parties’ plans are to submit roadmap proposals to each other on November 1, 2019, prepare legislative steps for integration by the end of 2020, and start working in a joint mode from January 1, 2021 on a majority of issues.

The most important thing is combining the tax systems of both countries. It is assumed that a single tax code will be adopted in the Union State of Russia and Belarus by April 1, 2021, Kommersant wrote. However, at the moment it is impossible to say when exactly the project would become fully operational, the newspaper wrote.

 

Izvestia: Putin to meet Turkish, Iranian leaders in Ankara

Read also
Putin to take part in trilateral summit on Syria in Ankara on September 16

The upcoming meeting between the Astana guarantors in the Turkish capital could stimulate the normalization of the situation in war-torn Syria, according to politicians and experts interviewed by Izvestia. According to them, the leaders of Russia, Iran, and Turkey scheduled to convene on September 16 will definitely discuss ways to combat terror, as well as outline further steps for a political settlement in Syria. Russian President Vladimir Putin will also hold separate meetings on the sidelines of the summit with his Turkish and Iranian counterparts, and he will not just focus on bilateral issues, but also on international security matters.

One of the main topics of the upcoming summit will be the situation in Idlib and northeastern Syria. Moscow’s position is that long-term stability in the region can only be achieved through the full restoration of Syria’s sovereignty and territorial integrity, First Deputy Chair of the Federation Council Committee on Foreign Affairs Vladimir Dzhabarov told Izvestia. "It is necessary to neutralize the militants who have ensconced themselves in Idlib and on the eastern bank of the Euphrates River. We must find a solution to this problem with Iran and Turkey. In general, the presence of terrorists poses an immediate threat to the entire region," he emphasized.

The upcoming summit is certainly a vital step towards peace in Syria, Dzhabarov added. He noted that the event might provide an additional impetus to Syria’s post-war reconstruction.

The politicians will also touch upon the issue of a political settlement, as well as the launch of the anticipated constitutional committee, Turkish political scientist Kerim Has explained to Izvestia.

In the upcoming talks with Iran’s President Hassan Rouhani, Putin will discuss maintaining the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Actions for the Iranian Nuclear Program. After the departure of Trump’s hawkish adviser John Bolton from the White House, there is cautious optimism that the situation around the nuclear deal could change for the better, orientalist Roland Bidzhamov told Izvestia. "At the moment, the United States and Iran will exchange preliminary conditions. If the US proposes something that suits the Iranians, and Tehran meets them half-way on certain issues, then there will be a way out of the crisis," the expert told the newspaper.

 

Izvestia: Russia, Ukraine still hammering out list for possible second prisoner swap

Read also
Ukraine’s Zelensky says next swap with Russia is under preparation

No concrete list for a potential second prisoner exchange between Russia and Ukraine has been put together, sources familiar with the situation told Izvestia, this information was confirmed by attorney Valentin Rybin. Moreover, the dates for the second round also have not even been set. According to the newspaper’s sources, this will happen only after the Normandy summit, tentatively scheduled before the end of October.

Earlier, the media reported that Kiev sought about 113 people. How many people Russia plans to take home still remains unknown, however, a source close to the process told Izvestia, "the exchange will be equal." Meanwhile, another source told the newspaper that talking about a "swap list" now would be an overstatement. According to the source, coordinating the list of participants in the swap’s second round would take a lot of time both from the Ukrainian and from the Russian sides. Therefore, "there is no specific list yet."

In addition, there is no clarity on the timing of the possible exchange, another source told Izvestia. Nothing will happen before the Normandy Quartet summit, the source said, adding that the talks could be held in October.

First Deputy Chairman of the State Duma Committee on CIS Affairs, Eurasian Integration and Relations with Compatriots Viktor Vodolatsky told the newspaper that those who ended up in Ukrainian prisons from convictions based on far-fetched charges need to be fought for. "Continuing the swap is certainly necessary. Everyone needs to be exchanged for everyone. This cannot be delayed for too long, since people should not serve time on trumped-up charges," he stressed.

 

Vedomosti: Drone attack on Saudis could send oil prices to $100 per barrel

Read also
US views ‘serious military response’ to attacks on Saudi Aramco oil facilities, says daily

Oil prices might jump by $5-10 and reach $100 a barrel, after 10 UAVs attacked the Khurais oil field and the primary oil refinery at the Abqaiq oil field on Saturday night. After the incident, the state-owned oil company, Saudi Aramco, announced halving oil production by 5.7 mln barrels per day. According to Vedomosti, oil price hikes are inevitable, if Saudi Arabia cannot quickly restore production, since such a disturbance does not help balance the energy market.

The drone attack on Saudi oil infrastructure is an alarming event for the oil market, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told Vedomosti. "Of course, any similar turbulence does not contribute to the stabilization of the energy market," he said, noting that the president "is, of course, in the know."

An employee from one Russian oil major told the newspaper, "Russian companies have already been asked by investors and buyers whether they can quickly increase production in order to close their oil needs". The source did not specify the answer. A representative from the Ministry of Energy declined to comment to the newspaper on whether Russia would increase oil production in connection with the incident.

"Oil prices will definitely rise, on Monday it is quite possible to imagine an increase of up to $70 or even higher, in the future everything will depend on how quickly they manage to cope with the consequences of the terrorist attack and restore production," Director of the Fitch corporation department Dmitry Marinchenko told Vedomosti. "Obviously, one of the largest oil producers was attacked, and this creates additional risks for the negative development of events," Raiffeisenbank analyst Andrey Polishchuk told the newspaper.

 

RBC: Pilot 5G zone may be set up in one of Russia’s regions in 3-4 years

Read also
Russia plans to create 25 pilot zones for 5G using domestic equipment by 2024

Rostec, Russia’s state corporation, may launch a pilot 5G zone using its own equipment in one of the Russian regions in 2022-2023, CEO Sergey Chemezov said in an interview with RBC.

"We have the technology, we can produce the equipment for 5G. We have already carried out some preliminary studies, and I think that in 2022-2023 we can create an experimental network in one of the regions. Our goal for today is to present a strategic plan for creating 5G in Russia," he said.

Chemezov added that the company was holding negotiations with other countries on 5G technologies. "We are [holding talks], but on condition that it should be localized equipment. Separate modules or accessories must be produced entirely here. Otherwise, it would make no sense, and once again we would completely depend on an external manufacturer," he said, adding that potential partners could be found in East Asia, while negotiations with Europe or the US are almost impossible right now.

On July 10, Rostec, Rostelecom, and the Russian government signed a trilateral agreement of intent to jointly develop a new generation of communications networks in Russia. Under the deal, the companies will create a roadmap that will focus on fostering 5G technology, creating solutions based on it and developing the market for domestic 5G communication equipment.

 

TASS is not responsible for the material quoted in these press reviews.

Press review: Kiev’s timeout in deep-sixing deals with Moscow and Netanyahu’s Russia visit
Top stories from the Russian press on Friday
Read more
Incident at Saudi oil facilities may shatter stability on energy markets - Kremlin
The Kremlin strongly condemns the incident at Saudi Arabia’s oil facilities if they really were attacked by drones
Read more
Formula One legend Schumacher ‘conscious’ after stem-cell treatment in Paris — daily
Schumacher recovered from the coma in June 2014 and since September 2014 has been receiving treatment at home
Read more
US, Canadian military inspectors to hold observation flight over Russia this week
This is conducted as part of the international Open Skies Treaty
Read more
Snowden says he was almost caught while stealing secret info
According to Snowden "there are no James Bonds" working inside an intelligence agency in the 21st century
Read more
Serbia’s accession to NATO would justify alliance’s 1999 atrocities - Russian envoy
The West "don’t believe at all that Serbia could have the freedom of choice, namely in orienting itself towards Russia", Russian Ambassador to Serbia Alexander Botsan-Kharchenko said
Read more
Putin meets with Russia’s UFC Lightweight Champ Nurmagomedov and his father
The famed MMA fighter and his father arrived at the airport to see the Russian president off following his visit to the North Caucasus republic of Dagestan on Thursday
Read more
Russia finishes second stage of S-400 deliveries to Turkey - defense ministry
The second stage began on August 27
Read more
Ukraine’s Zelensky won’t agree to give special status to Donbass, says envoy
According to the Ukrainian envoy, president Zelensky will never agree to mass amnesty either
Read more
Kiev forces’ statements signal sabotage of peaceful settlement, Donetsk says
The self-proclaimed Donetsk People’s Republic's Foreign Minister Natalya Nikonorova also called on Kiev to stop making provocations in media and at last start a fruitful effort on implementing the Package of Measures
Read more
Turkish defense ministry says second stage of Russia’s S-400 deliveries completed
The S-400 supplies to Turkey began on August 27, 2019
Read more
Russia is in talks with US on normalizing work of foreign agencies - source
A source in the Russian Foreign Ministry told that such expert consultations with the Americans are held regularly
Read more
US views ‘serious military response’ to attacks on Saudi Aramco oil facilities, says daily
US Secretary of State Michael Pompeo accused the Iranian authorities of being behind the attacks
Read more
Russia’s first two helicopter carriers to be laid down in Crimea in spring 2020 — sources
The first helicopter carrier will be delivered to the Russian Navy by the end of 2027
Read more
Air investigators prepare interim report on Airbus A-321 miraculous belly-landing
The report will be published soon
Read more
South Ossetia, Georgia fail to reach compromise on border situation
The sides also failed to reach a compromise at the previous session held on September 9
Read more
Russia ready for Normandy Four summit under several conditions, says Kremlin
The Kremlin aide listed three conditions to be implemented by Kiev ahead of the summit due in Paris
Read more
UK must abandon attempts to cause rifts in Ukrainian society - Russian embassy
This comment came as a reaction to recent statements by British Minister of State for Europe and the Americas Christopher Pincher, who demanded during his speech at the Yalta European Strategy conference that Russia stop obstructing navigation in the Kerch Strait
Read more
Press review: Kiev’s timeout in deep-sixing deals with Moscow and Netanyahu’s Russia visit
Top stories from the Russian press on Friday
Read more
World powers should prevent escalation in Middle East - Chechnya’s head
Ramzan Kadyrov pointed out that Saudi Arabia hosts the holiest sites in Islam - Mecca and Medina.
Read more
New checkpoint opened in Idlib de-escalation zone in Syria
According to the chief of the Russian center for reconciliation of conflicting sides in Syria Alexei Bakin, the militants who were unwilling to surrender are continuing to break the ceasefire
Read more
Countries with 80% of the world’s population back Russia's approaches, says Lavrov
The minister noted that Russia as an important guarantor of international security will continue facilitating "the strengthening of fair, democratic initiatives of the international life"
Read more
Ukrainian top diplomat describes current relations with Moscow as ‘thaw’
According to the foreign minister, Ukraine was planning to bring back all of its citizens currently in detention in Russia
Read more
World’s first floating NPP starts mooring in Russia’s Chukotka
The floating NPP will generate electricity for Pevek, a town with a population of about 4,000, as well as nearby settlements and mining facilities
Read more
Multicolor image of interstellar comet, discovered by Crimean astronomer, made in US
C/2019 Q4, which originated outside the solar system, was discovered by Russian amateur astronomer Gennady Borisov on August 30, 2019
Read more
Iran warns US bases, aircraft carriers are within its missiles’ range
According to Aerospace Force Commander of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps Amir Ali Hajizadeh, Tehran was ready for war, but neither the US nor Iran wanted to start it
Read more
Russia’s Su-35, Be-200 aircraft perform test flights over Istanbul
The Russian planes arrived to Turkey’s biggest city to take part in Turkey’s first aerospace and technology festival Teknofest on September 17-22
Read more
Assad, Russian diplomats discuss war on terror - presidential office
The Russian delegation consists of Presidential Envoy for Syria Alexander Lavrentyev and Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Vershinin
Read more
Russian embassy not satisfied with response by Italian daily regarding Russian diplomat
The newspaper explained its mistake by the Russian embassy’s failure to confirm the information in the run-up to the publication
Read more
Russia’s Varyag missile cruiser hits simulated target 500 km away
Over 20 vessels, as well as Tu-142, Il-38 and MiG-31 aircraft, were deployed to ensure the safety of the exercises
Read more
Majority of Prague residents condemn removal of monument to WWII Soviet marshal - Medinsky
Czech President Milos Zeman, "a man of culture, has stated his negative opinion on the removal of the monument to Marshal Ivan Konev, he made his opinion known", Russian Minister of Culture Vladimir Medinsky said
Read more
Snowden says he married his girlfriend Lindsay Mills in Russia — Guardian
In the interview, timed to coincide with the release of his book titled Permanent Record, Snowden said he and Mills, who later moved to him in Russia, married two years ago at a private ceremony
Read more
Kremlin spokesman says Putin was informed about attacks on Saudi oil facilities
Saudi Aramco facilities in the east of Saudi Arabia were attacked by ten drones in the small hours on Saturday
Read more
Operator restricts usage of OPAL pipeline’s capacities
Pumping via NEL pipeline is growing
Read more
Russian defense minister confers award on pilot, who landed a burning jet
"We are now choosing the best in 54 military jobs," the minister said during the award ceremony
Read more
Anti-ship missile Oniks to undergo upgrade
At the moment the missile has a maximum range of 300 kilometers and maximum speed of up to Mach 2.5 at high altitudes
Read more
Exercise by 12,000 Russian, Belarussian troops begins in Nizhny Novgorod region
The exercise will consist of two phases. First, the commanders will plan a joint operation and second, troops will search and eliminate a hypothetical enemy’s forces and groups of saboteurs
Read more
US senator calls on government to consider attack on Iran’s oil refineries
In the early hours of Saturday, ten drones attacked several Saudi Aramco facilities. The Ansar Allah (Yemen’s Houthi rebels) movement claimed responsibility for the attack
Read more
Russia won’t need contract with Kiev to supply gas to EU via Ukraine 2020 - source
Ukraine has undertaken commitments as a member of the European energy community to implement in its legislation by January 1, 2020, a source in the European energy said
Read more
Almost 90% of Russians are not ready to queue for a new iPhone - survey
According to the survey, 82% of users admit that they will not order new models in advance
Read more
Russian Foreign Ministry vows response to Marshal Konev monument move in Prague
President of the Czech Republic called the decision to transfer the monument shameful
Read more
Russia to recover sunken WWII American submarine near Kuril Islands
Russian Defense Minister Sergey Shoigu expressed hope that the expedition could be organizes with the US collegues
Read more
Russia’s Foreign Ministry commented claims by Whelan’s sister of his unlawful detention
The Ministry slammed the remarks about the detention of US citizen accused in Russia of spying as misinformation
Read more
Admiral Nakhimov nuclear cruiser to return to Russian Navy in late 2022
"No doubt, it will be the most advanced cruiser, carrying high-precision long-range weaponry," Russia's deputy defense minister said
Read more
Russia’s Su-57 jet lands in Turkey for Technofest
Techno festival will be held in Istanbul on September 17 through 22
Read more
US must apologize for bombing former Yugoslavia, says Russian diplomat
Also US must pay compensation to the relatives of those killed and injured in air raids, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said
Read more
Russia's Defense Ministry unveils scenario of Tsentr-2019 drills
The exercise will be held in two phases
Read more
Georgia to become showdown site between US, Russia if joins NATO — politician
"We are trying to turn our small homeland into a showdown site between two "elephants" of nuclear arsenals," Nino Burjanadze said
Read more
Transport capacities of OPAL pipeline will be restricted from September 14, says operator
The German regulator also banned OPAL Gastransport from holding additional auctions on the gas pipeline’s capacity
Read more
Russian Fleet monitors US Yuma vessel that entered Black Sea - defense ministry
The US fast transport USNS Yuma entered the Black Sea’s waters at nearly 17:30 on September 14, the National Defense Management Center said
Read more
Russia delivers 3 tonnes of humanitarian aid to Syria’s Aleppo
Officers of the Russian Center for Reconciliation of Opposing Parties in Syria delivered food and clothing to the settlement of Maaret Um Haush
Read more