Several countries ready to host talks on Ukraine - Kremlin spokesman

MOSCOW, September 9. /TASS/. A number of countries are showing interest in hosting potential talks on Ukrainian reconciliation, Russian Presidential Press Secretary Dmitry Peskov has told reporters.

In his words, the issue of a potential venue that Russia would prefer will become important if decisions are made to resume the negotiations.

"Most importantly, there should be readiness [on both sides] first, and a venue can be found," Peskov said. "Indeed, there are many countries, a whole range of countries who interested in providing such a platform."