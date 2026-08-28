Putin to meet with Lukashenko on Saturday afternoon

MOSCOW, August 29. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin will hold a meeting on Saturday afternoon with his Belarusian counterpart Alexander Lukashenko, who has arrived in Moscow on a working visit.

According to Russian Presidential Spokesman Dmitry Peskov, the start of the meeting will be open to the press.

Lukashenko arrived in Russia on the evening of August 27. On Friday, he met with Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin to discuss trade, economic and investment cooperation, as well as the implementation of cooperation projects. In addition, the prime minister received an invitation to visit Belarus in October, where meetings of the Council of Ministers of the Union State and the Eurasian Intergovernmental Council will be held, as well as the International Industrial Exhibition "Innoprom. Belarus."