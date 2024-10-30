Russia to engage potential BRICS partners before year-end

MOSCOW, October 30. /TASS/. Russia will conduct consultations with potential new BRICS partner states as the current chair of the association before January 1, Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov announced at the International Customs Forum.

"The criteria for inviting partner states to BRICS were discussed by the leaders in Kazan, but our work is far from over," Ryabkov stated. "In the months leading up to January, the Russian presidency will reach out to potential partners. Once we confirm their interest in obtaining this status, we will announce the list of invitees for the coming year."

This approach has received approval from BRICS leaders, he noted.

"This was the key outcome of the Kazan Summit regarding BRICS’ outward expansion," the deputy foreign minister added.

Ryabkov emphasized the increasing interest in BRICS.

"Currently, over 30 countries have expressed their desire to engage more closely with BRICS, with many indicating a strong intent to become full-fledged members," he remarked. "Remarkably, it has not yet been a year since we expanded our membership, and the simultaneous doubling of participants since January 1 this year is truly unprecedented in any international structure."

"Of course, the integration process and the development of cooperative skills will require time. Fortunately, the countries that joined BRICS on January 1 share the association's culture and traditions, working towards consensus and diligently seeking common ground despite differing positions," Ryabkov explained. "The BRICS nations are motivated by mutual respect, with a clear understanding that there is no room for diktats in international relations; there are no leaders and followers. This dynamic enhances the attractiveness of BRICS."

"We aspire for these qualities to not only remain but to strengthen. We recognize that this year is crucial for integrating the newcomers into the broader BRICS framework," he added. "The process is proceeding successfully, and we are grateful to all countries that have joined the association for their support of Russia’s presidency and our constructive, efficient collaborative efforts."